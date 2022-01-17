MONROE — Sophomore guard Ellie Demet scored 16 points to lead three players in double figures as Watertown’s girls basketball team defeated Mount Horeb 53-39 in the Badger Conference crossover game on Saturday.
Watertown (11-5) came out strong once again defensively, holding Mount Horeb (5-7) to just 11 first half points. Sophomore guard Drew Hinrichs scored 11 of her 13 points in the first half to spark the Goslings.
Senior forward Emma Anderson scored 15 of her game-high 19 points in the second half for Mount Horeb.
"We were pretty consistent in the first half,” Watertown girls basketball coach Matt Stollberg said. "We gave up too many offensive rebounds in the second half. Credit Mount Horeb. They did a good job driving into the lane and forcing us to adjust and hit some shots, but we kept pace and answered their runs.
"We had really balanced scoring. We got to the line a bunch and left quite a few free throws out there, but we got to the line. We missed a lot of free throws (16-of-31), but we were able to keep them at bay most of the game.”
Demet scored 12 of her points in the second half, and freshman forward Alyx Johnson scored eight of her 10 points after halftime.
“They played good amount of zone,” Stollberg said. "We were able to seal on the weak side and got some passes to Alyx. Ellie was aggressive getting to the lane and getting to the line. That was also kind of a boost. Lily Oiler, she's our point guard, but she had seven points, seven rebounds and four assists. She does a great job running the show."
Watertown travels to play Fort Atkinson on Tuesday.
