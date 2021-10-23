COLUMBUS – Nathan Cotter accounted for four touchdowns and second-seeded Columbus used big plays to defeat the seventh-seeded Lakeside Lutheran football team 41-14 in a WIAA Division 3 Level 1 on Friday.
The Warriors (4-6 overall) were determined not to let the Cardinals (9-1) do as much damage running as they did during last week’s 49-21 victory to close the regular season. Lakeside was stout in run defense for the first three quarters but allowed three passing scores of more than 50 yards.
“Proud of them, they battled hard,” Lakeside Lutheran football coach Paul Bauer said of his team. “It was a different game than the first time. We gave up a lot of yards running the first time. Tonight, we did a good job stopping the run early in the game. They got some rushing yards in the fourth when they had us worn down. Tonight, it was some big passing plays on their part.”
Cotter connected with tailback Colton Brunell on a swing pass out of the backfield that went for 65 yards early in the second quarter as Columbus jumped ahead 7-0. Brunell then scored on a one-yard rush midway through the quarter to double the advantage.
The Warriors cut the deficit in half on the final play of the first half as sophomore quarterback Kooper Mlsna connected with junior tight end Trey Lauber on a four-yard TD.
The Cardinals, who host second-seeded Lake Mills in Level 2, got a pair of long scores in the third quarter as Brady Link hauled in a 65-yard reception on a catch-and-run on third down and long and Braxton Nachreiner made a contested grab for a 54-yard TD, upping the lead to 27-7.
Mlsna hit senior tight end Tyler Marty for a 51-yard TD later in third. Brunell, who had 16 carries for 128 yards, scored on a 57-yard scamper and Cotter found paydirt from 14 yards away in the fourth for the final margin.
“Columbus is a very solid team on offense, defense and special teams,” Bauer said. “They have the full package.”
Columbus had 338 rushing yards last week, finishing with 241 ground yards on 33 totes this time around. Lakeside wanted to force the Cardinals away from their power running game.
“We went to a five-man front,” Bauer said. “They do a lot of pulling and back blocking with the center to fill for the pulling guard, so we covered them all up.”
Cotter was 5-for-7 passing with 211 yards and three scores.
Mlsna went 5-for-15 throwing for 63 yards, adding a team-high 92 yards on 24 rushes.
This is Lakeside’s first opening-round playoff exit since 2017 as the program says goodbye to its eight-member senior class.
“We were thankful that most of the seniors had four years of playing Warrior football,” Bauer said. “We’ll work harder to keep classes together. It puts you behind the eight ball with small senior classes. Most high school coaches agree, you will be as good as your seniors are.”
COLUMBUS 41, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 14
Lakeside 0 7 7 0 -- 14
Columbus 0 14 20 7 -- 41
Scoring plays
C – Brunell 65 pass from Cotter (Hynes kick)
C – Brunell 1 run (Hynes kick)
LL – Lauber 4 pass from Mlsna (Grundahl kick)
C – Link 65 pass from Cotter (Hynes kick)
C – Nachreiner 54 pass from Cotter (kick failed)
LL – Marty 51 pass from Mlsna (Grundahl kick)
C – Brunell 57 run (Hynes kick)
C – Cotter 14 run (Hynes kick)
Team statistics
Total offense: LL 227, C 452; Passing yards: LL 73, C 211; Rushing attempts-yards: LL 44-154; C 33-241; Fumbles-fumbles lost: LL 2-1, C 2-1; Interceptions thrown: LL 0, C 0; First downs: LL 15, C 16; Penalties-yards: LL 1-5, C 3-35.
