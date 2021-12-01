Watertown senior Liam McCloskey swims the freestyle leg of the 200 medley relay during a dual meet against DeForest on Tuesday at the Riverside Middle School pool. The returning state qualifier anchored the Goslings to a first place finish in this event.
Watertown senior Liam McCloskey swims the freestyle leg of the 200 medley relay during a dual meet against DeForest on Tuesday at the Riverside Middle School pool. The returning state qualifier anchored the Goslings to a first place finish in this event.
Watertown’s boys swim team defeated DeForest 92-78 at the Riverside Middle School pool on Tuesday.
The 200 medley team of Evan Jaworski, Jackson Barta, Brayden Haversack and Liam McCloskey won in 1 minute 55.149 seconds and the B relay team of Tyson Bernhard, Julia Byrne, Matthew Marr and Charlie Hickey placed third in 2:16.05.
Jaworski took third in the 200 freestyle in 2:17.26.
Barta placed second in the 200 individual medley in 2:48.83.
McCloskey won the 50 freestyle in 23.75 while Matthew Marchant took third in 25.51.
The Goslings swept the top three spots in the 100 butterfly. Haversack won in 1:01.36, Tarr was second in 1:14.02 and Jaworski was third in 1:14.06.
Haversack also won the 100 freestyle in 54.97 while McCloskey placed third in 56.42.
Jake Olszewski finished third in the 500 freestyle in 6:55.20.
The 200 freestyle relay team of Haversack, Jaworski, Marchant and McCloskey won in 1:43.32 while the B relay team of Logan Fuchs, Hayden Leonard, Bernhardt and Byrne finished third in 1:59.48.
Fuchs took second in the 100 backstroke in 1:20.46 while Hickey was third in 1:32.50.
Barta finished second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:19.34.
Watertown’s 400 freestyle relay team of Marr, Barta, Fuchs and Marchant placed second in 4:28.39 while the B relay team of Hickey, Wyatt Steffanus, Leonard and Olszewski finished third in 4:42.12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.