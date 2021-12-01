Watertown’s boys swim team defeated DeForest 92-78 at the Riverside Middle School pool on Tuesday.

The 200 medley team of Evan Jaworski, Jackson Barta, Brayden Haversack and Liam McCloskey won in 1 minute 55.149 seconds and the B relay team of Tyson Bernhard, Julia Byrne, Matthew Marr and Charlie Hickey placed third in 2:16.05.

Jaworski took third in the 200 freestyle in 2:17.26.

Barta placed second in the 200 individual medley in 2:48.83.

McCloskey won the 50 freestyle in 23.75 while Matthew Marchant took third in 25.51.

The Goslings swept the top three spots in the 100 butterfly. Haversack won in 1:01.36, Tarr was second in 1:14.02 and Jaworski was third in 1:14.06.

Haversack also won the 100 freestyle in 54.97 while McCloskey placed third in 56.42.

Jake Olszewski finished third in the 500 freestyle in 6:55.20.

The 200 freestyle relay team of Haversack, Jaworski, Marchant and McCloskey won in 1:43.32 while the B relay team of Logan Fuchs, Hayden Leonard, Bernhardt and Byrne finished third in 1:59.48.

Fuchs took second in the 100 backstroke in 1:20.46 while Hickey was third in 1:32.50.

Barta finished second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:19.34.

Watertown’s 400 freestyle relay team of Marr, Barta, Fuchs and Marchant placed second in 4:28.39 while the B relay team of Hickey, Wyatt Steffanus, Leonard and Olszewski finished third in 4:42.12.

Watertown’s JV team won 68-9.

Recommended for you

Load comments