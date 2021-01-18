EVANSVILLE — Ainsley Howard scored 22 points, including making six 3-pointers, to help the visiting Eagles improve to 13-1 on the season with a 50-38 Rock Valley girls basketball win over Evansville on Monday.
Howard had 17 of her points, including five of her made 3s, in the first half, when Jefferson (13-1) outscored Evansville 35-12.
Ava Brandenburg led the Blue Devils with 15 points.
Jefferson hosts Brodhead on Thursday.
JEFFERSON 50, EVANSVILLE 38
Jefferson 35 15 — 50
Evansville 12 26 — 38
JEFFERSON — Messmann 1 2-2 4, Howard 7 2-5 22, Dearborn 2 0-0 5, Helmink 2 0-0 5, Johnson 4 2-2 10, Peterson 1 0-0 2, Fox 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 6-9 50.
EVANSVILLE — Hazard 0 2-4 2, Tofte 3 0-0 8, Baumberger 1 0-0 2, Hanson 1 0-0 3, Klaehn 0 2-2 2, Brandenburg 4 6-8 15, Messling 2 1-2 6. Totals: 11 11-16 38.
3-point goals: J 8 (Howard 6, Dearborn, Helmink), E 5 (Tofte 2, Hanson, Brandenburg, Messling). Total fouls: J 15.
SATURDAY’S RESULT
JEFFERSON — The Eagles bounced back from their first loss of the season with a 62-48 nonconference win over visiting Deerfield on Saturday.
Sophomore Ayianna Johnson led Jefferson with 21 points, while Aidyn Messmann put together another sound outing with 12 points.
JEFFERSON 62, DEERFIELD 48
Deerfield 23 25 — 48
Jefferson 34 28 — 62
DEERFIELD (fg ft-ftm pts) — Wingers 6 1-3 18, Berge 2 2-2 5, Siewert 1 4-8 6, Brattlie 3 1-2 12, Haak 3 1-2 7. Totals 15 9-18 48.
JEFFERSON — Thom 1 0-0 2, Messmann 3 6-7 12, Howard 2 2-2 7, S. Peterson 1 0-0 2, Dearborn 1 0-0 2, Helmink 1 0-0 3, Johnson 10 1-2 21, J. Peterson 4 0-1 8, Mattke 1 0-0 2, Fox 1 1-1 3. Totals 25 10-12 62.
3-pointers: D 9 (Winger 5, Berge, Brattlie 3), J 2 (Howard, Helmink). Total fouls: D 13, J 16.
FRIDAY’S RESULT
JEFFERSON — McFarland was late to the party, but it hasn’t taken the Spartans long to make a statement.
Almost a week after making their season debut, McFarland finally stopped Jefferson’s winning streak to start the season with a 53-38 Rock Valley Conference victory on Friday.
The loss was the Eagles’ (11-1) first of the season.
Aidyn Messmann scored a team-high 12 points for Jefferson.
McFARLAND 53, JEFFERSON 38
McFarland 28 35 — 53
Jefferson 21 17 — 38
McFARLAND (fg ft-fta pts) — Butler 2 0-0 4; A.Kirch 2 1-3 7; Lunigro 1 2-2 5; Dean 1 0-0 2; Hildebrandt 5 1-1 13; Mallegni 5 10-10 22. Totals 16 14-17 53.
JEFFERSON — Madden 0 4-7 4; Messmann 4 4-6 12; Howard 1 4-5 6; S. Peterson 1 0-0 2; Dearborn 0 1-2 1; Helmink 1 1-2 3; Johnson 3 2-3 8; J. Peterson 1 0-2 2. Totals 11 16-27 38.
3-point goals: M 7 (A. Kirch 2, Lunigro 1, Hildebrandt 2, Mallegni 2).
Total fouls: M 20; J 18.
