FALL RIVER — Sophomores Ryan Sturgill and Dakota Sturgill each won two individual events to lead Waterloo’s boys track and field team to a first place finish with 178 points at the Prairie Street Meet on Tuesday.
Ryan Sturgill won the 100 meter dash in 12.15 seconds and the 200 in 24.53 and added a second place in the pole vault (9 feet). Dakota Sturgill won the long jump (17-11 1/2 inches) and the triple jump (38-6). The 800 relay team of Ryan Sturgill, Dakota Sturgill, senior Luke Fiedorowicz and sophomore Trevor Firari won in 1:41.53.
Sophomore Benny Marshall won the high jump (5-0). Junior Sam Billingsley won the 300 hurdles (50.93) and took second in the 110 high hurdles (20.16). The 1,600 relay team of Fiedorowicz, David Cefalu, Matteo Cefalu and Dakota Sturgill took second in 4:23 The 3,200 relay team of Harrison Schaefer, Matteo Cefalu, David Cefalu and Kameron Ring took second in 11:06.
Hustisford’s boys placed fourth with 75 points.
The 400 relay team of sophomore Koalyen Her, freshmen Gavin Peterman and Joe Beavers and junior Gabe Holub won in 51.28. Junior Gabe Holub took second in the 200 (25.09) and second in the long jump (17-8 1/2). Junior Klayton Bischoff turned in second place finishes in the 400 (59.12), the 800 (2:28.41) and the high jump (4-10). Beavers took second in the 300 hurdles (54.28).
Waterloo’s girls placed second with 112 points.
The 1,600 relay team of sophomores Maren Dolfin and Evelyn Dominguez-Carillo, senior Sarah Spies and sophomore Corryn Retzlaff won in 5:55. The 3,200 relay team of junior Madelyn Webster, freshmen Sydney Gordon and Evie Quamme and sophomore Cordelia Webber won in 14:40.
Dolfin took second in the long jump (14-3). Sophomore Alisa Sheshina took second in the pole vault (6-6). Webster took second in the discus (73-0). Spies was second in the 300 hurdles (1:03.15).
Hustisford’s girls placed fourth with 75 points. Sophomore Kayla Milliken won the 100 (13.37) and the 200 (28.34). Senior Kelsey Ewert won the 100 hurdles (19.40) and 300 hurdles (58.32).
Junior Tia Hildebrandt took second in the 800 (2:56.66).
Waterloo and Hustisford compete at the Mayville Invitational on Thursday.
Team scores — boys: Waterloo 178, Fall River 149, Valley Christian 77, Hustisford 75, Milton 52, St. John’s 10
Team scores — girls: Fall River 143, Waterloo 112, Valley Christian 99, Hustisford 72, Milton 67, St. John’s 9
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.