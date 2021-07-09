Rylie Collien POY
Buy Now

Hustisford/Dodgeland junior forward Rylie Collien was named Player of the Year in Flyway all-conference girls soccer voting held recently.

 Kevin Wilson

Junior forward Rylie Collien was named Player of the Year to lead Hustisford/Dodgeland’s list of honorees in Flyway all-conference girls soccer voting held recently.

Collien was one of four H/D players selected to the first team, along with defender Aria O’Neil, forward Brielle Blome and goalkeeper Jadyn Huncosky. O’Neil was one of two unanimous first team selections.

For the season, Collien had 14 goals in conference and 19 overall and added two assists. Blome had 14 goals (five in conference) and nine assists (six in conference). O’Neil had one assists. Huncosky finished the season with 81 saves (47 in conference) and a 96 percent save percentage in conference (92 percent overall).

Making the second team were midfielder Tristin Bischoff and defender Rena Harvey. Bischoff had nine assists (six in conference) and three goals (none in conference). Harvey had two assists in conference play and two goals (one in conference play).

Earning honorable mention were midfielders Riley Becker, Alena Beisbier and Latticia Snyder. Becker had seven goals (five in conference) and two assists. Beisbier had four goals and two assists (one in conference). Snyder had one conference goal and five assists (three in conference).

Hustisford/Dodgeland won the Flyway Conference with a 7-0-1 record, followed by Winnebago Lutheran Academy and St. Mary’s Springs each at 5-1-2, Lourdes Academy/Valley Christian at 5-3, Omro at 4-3-1, North Fond du Lac/Oakfield at 3-3-2, Mayville at 2-6, Wayland at 1-7 and Lomira at 0-8.

2021 Flyway Conference Girls Soccer

First Team

  • Mary Zunker, WLA, forward
  • Aria O’Neil, H/D, defense

Rylie Collien, H/D, forward

Cielo Gutierrez, Lourdes/VC, midfielder

Ella Biertzer, WLA, defense

Grace Batterman, Mayville, midfielder

Lindi Boeck, Omro, midfielder

Charley Mullen, Lourdes/VC, defense

Sophie Vandeslunt, SMSA, defense

Brielle Blome, H/D, forward

Ava Huempfner, SMSA, forward

Jadyn Huncosky, H/D, goalkeeper

  • denotes unanimous selection

Second Team

Jenna Wuest, NFDL/Oakfield, defense

Rena Harvey, H/D, defense

Tristin Bischoff, H/D, midfielder

Delilah Hawley, Lourdes/VC, forward

Bella Bauer, SMSA, midfielder

Ava Lorenz, WLA, midfielder

Rayanna King, Omro, defense

Emily Driekosen, Lomira, midfielder

Hannah Fedderly, Omro, forward

Chloe Dorst, WLA, midfielder

Lydia Bernhard, WLA, goalkeeper

Emme Reid, SMSA, defense

Honorable Mention

Ella Borgwardt, WLA, defense

Riley Becker, H/D, midfielder

MaKaylan Konrad, Mayvlle, goalkeeper

Holly Hicken, NFDL, Oakfield, forward

Sydney Hammock, SMSA, midfielder

Alena Beisbier, H/D, midfielder

Olivia Hawley, Lourdes, VC, midfielder

Alexis Schneider, NFDL/Oakfield, midfielder

Olivia Filber, Lomira, goalkeeper

Annie Barr, SMSA, defense

Ellie Judkins, SMSA, midfielder

Makeyla Everson, SMSA, defense

Mackenzie Rockow, WLA, forward

Madisen Rymer, NFDL/Oakfield, defense

Alessandra Villalobos, Omro, defense

Claudia Loppnow, Wayland, defense

Naomi Mwai, Wayland, midfielder

Saniah Wright, Wayland, forward

Latticia Snyder, H/D, defense

Paige Droessler, Lourdes/VC, goalkeeper

Player of the Year, Rylie Collien, Hustisford/Dodgeland

Recommended for you

Load comments