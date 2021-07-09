Junior forward Rylie Collien was named Player of the Year to lead Hustisford/Dodgeland’s list of honorees in Flyway all-conference girls soccer voting held recently.
Collien was one of four H/D players selected to the first team, along with defender Aria O’Neil, forward Brielle Blome and goalkeeper Jadyn Huncosky. O’Neil was one of two unanimous first team selections.
For the season, Collien had 14 goals in conference and 19 overall and added two assists. Blome had 14 goals (five in conference) and nine assists (six in conference). O’Neil had one assists. Huncosky finished the season with 81 saves (47 in conference) and a 96 percent save percentage in conference (92 percent overall).
Making the second team were midfielder Tristin Bischoff and defender Rena Harvey. Bischoff had nine assists (six in conference) and three goals (none in conference). Harvey had two assists in conference play and two goals (one in conference play).
Earning honorable mention were midfielders Riley Becker, Alena Beisbier and Latticia Snyder. Becker had seven goals (five in conference) and two assists. Beisbier had four goals and two assists (one in conference). Snyder had one conference goal and five assists (three in conference).
Hustisford/Dodgeland won the Flyway Conference with a 7-0-1 record, followed by Winnebago Lutheran Academy and St. Mary’s Springs each at 5-1-2, Lourdes Academy/Valley Christian at 5-3, Omro at 4-3-1, North Fond du Lac/Oakfield at 3-3-2, Mayville at 2-6, Wayland at 1-7 and Lomira at 0-8.
2021 Flyway Conference Girls Soccer
First Team
- Mary Zunker, WLA, forward
- Aria O’Neil, H/D, defense
Rylie Collien, H/D, forward
Cielo Gutierrez, Lourdes/VC, midfielder
Ella Biertzer, WLA, defense
Grace Batterman, Mayville, midfielder
Lindi Boeck, Omro, midfielder
Charley Mullen, Lourdes/VC, defense
Sophie Vandeslunt, SMSA, defense
Brielle Blome, H/D, forward
Ava Huempfner, SMSA, forward
Jadyn Huncosky, H/D, goalkeeper
- denotes unanimous selection
Second Team
Jenna Wuest, NFDL/Oakfield, defense
Rena Harvey, H/D, defense
Tristin Bischoff, H/D, midfielder
Delilah Hawley, Lourdes/VC, forward
Bella Bauer, SMSA, midfielder
Ava Lorenz, WLA, midfielder
Rayanna King, Omro, defense
Emily Driekosen, Lomira, midfielder
Hannah Fedderly, Omro, forward
Chloe Dorst, WLA, midfielder
Lydia Bernhard, WLA, goalkeeper
Emme Reid, SMSA, defense
Honorable Mention
Ella Borgwardt, WLA, defense
Riley Becker, H/D, midfielder
MaKaylan Konrad, Mayvlle, goalkeeper
Holly Hicken, NFDL, Oakfield, forward
Sydney Hammock, SMSA, midfielder
Alena Beisbier, H/D, midfielder
Olivia Hawley, Lourdes, VC, midfielder
Alexis Schneider, NFDL/Oakfield, midfielder
Olivia Filber, Lomira, goalkeeper
Annie Barr, SMSA, defense
Ellie Judkins, SMSA, midfielder
Makeyla Everson, SMSA, defense
Mackenzie Rockow, WLA, forward
Madisen Rymer, NFDL/Oakfield, defense
Alessandra Villalobos, Omro, defense
Claudia Loppnow, Wayland, defense
Naomi Mwai, Wayland, midfielder
Saniah Wright, Wayland, forward
Latticia Snyder, H/D, defense
Paige Droessler, Lourdes/VC, goalkeeper
Player of the Year, Rylie Collien, Hustisford/Dodgeland
