JUNEAU — Dodgeland’s girls track and field team won 14 of 17 events in a Trailways dual meet against Oakfield, Wayland, Hustisford and Valley Christian on Monday.
Miranda Firari won three individual events, taking the 100 meter dash in 12.93 seconds, the 200 in 27.44 and the pole vault at 10 feet. She also teamed with Stephanie Cox, Elizabeth Knueppel and Bria Cramer to win the 1,600 relay in 4:51.45.
Ava Raasch won the 800 in 2:40.01 and the 1,600 in 5:53.15. Ali Sugden swept the 100 hurdles (18.07) and the 300 hurdles (54.13). Tara Schaalma swept the high jump (4-8) and the triple jump (30-1). Adrianne Bader won the discus (95-6).
The 400 relay team of Alexis Schultz, Elyse Kokowski, Avery Hafenstein and Emma Carpenter won the 400 relay in 57.84. The 800 relay team of Schultz, Kozowski, Hafenstein and Carpenter won in 2:04.58. The 3,200 relay team of Sandra Osorio, Sayrah Benzing, Syvana Benzing and Hailey Bohnert won in 13:13.67.
Hustisford’s girls were led by Ari Hildebrandt, who won the 400 in 1:07.08.
On the boys side, Dodgeland won five events.
Evan Finger, a Missouri State recruit, swept the 800 (2:05.08) and the 1,600 (4:45.26). Nathan Johnson won the 110 hurdles (21.95). The 400 relay team of Johnson, Joseph Statz, Landon Stiller and Michael Milfred won the 400 relay in 54.09. Zakaree Reinwald won the pole vault (10-0).
Hustisford was led by Dylan Kuehl, who won the high jump (5-10), long jump (19-6 1/4) and triple jump (44-9).
