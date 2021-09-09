Jefferson’s football team hosts Monroe in a crucial Rock Valley Conference tilt in week 4 on Friday at 7 p.m.
The Eagles (2-0, 1-0 RVC) are facing a Cheesemaker offense predominantly centered around running the ball.
“Like us, Monroe is a run-first offense,” Jefferson football coach Steve Gee said. “They run wing T and they run it very well. Trap, sweep and dives will be the plays to stop. We must be ready for the occasional play-action pass.”
Monroe (2-1, 1-0), which is ranked 10th in this week’s Division 3 Coaches Poll, leans heavily on Keatin Sweeney (40 carries for 397 yards and eight scores) and Alex Hernandez (51 carries for 248 yards). JT Seagreaves, a 6-foot-6, 225-pound wideout and defensive end that is committed to play at the University of Wisconsin, is also involved in the ground attack (26 carries for 244 yards and four scores) and is a good candidate to be targeted when quarterback George Brukwicki airs it out.
The Cheesemakers, who went 5-0 this spring and handed Jefferson its only loss, 23-9, during the abbreviated campaign held earlier this year, have a sound defensive unit.
“Last year they ran an odd front against us,” Gee said. “They play very disciplined and are well-coached on the defensive side. We have emphasized getting great double teams and having effective blocks at the second level. We have shown so far this year we can move the ball if we can get our backs to the second level. Winning the battle of the line of scrimmage will be a key this week.”
One play here or there could determine the outcome between a pair of like-minded squads each with sights set on taking a step closer to conference supremacy.
“With two teams that run first and pass very little, possessions will be precious,” Gee said. “We need to be effective moving the football when we are on offense. If we are not, we may not get another opportunity to get the ball back for a while. The theme on defense is the same every week. Let’s get lined up right and put ourselves in a position to make plays. Should be an exciting game Friday. We are looking forward to it.”
Lakeside (2-1) at Turner (2-1)
Lakeside Lutheran’s football team looks for back-to-back Capitol Conference victories as it travels to face Beloit Turner on Friday at 7 p.m.
The Trojans (2-1, 0-1 Capitol) are a new member of the league this season. Turner was upended 34-8 at Luther Prep last week.
“They’ll try to pound it at you with a full house backfield, or they’ll go spread,” Lakeside Lutheran football coach Paul Bauer said. “Even out of spread, the QB will run it. It starts with stopping the run and forcing them into predictable passing situations.”
Lakeside (1-2, 1-0) lit up the scoreboard in its 51-44 victory over Walworth Big Foot last week, amassing 389 total yards which included 45 carries for 337 yards on the ground and seven touchdowns.
“We are expecting to see a 4-4, maybe a 4-3,” Bauer said. “We have to be able to run our core veer plays.”
The Warriors will continue to preach ball security and the need to be more disciplined, according to Bauer.
Johnson Creek (2-0) at St. John’s (0-3)
After a one-week layoff due to a forfeit by Wayland Academy, Johnson Creek returns to the field against winless St. John’s on Saturday at 1 p.m.
The Lancers, who are coming off a 52-6 loss to Cambria-Friesland, run Wing-T with a single back and two wings. Defensively, they run a 43 alignment with a cover four.
“They are a scary team,” Johnson Creek football coach Tim Wagner said. “We watched them on film first two weeks, and they had some new players come in last week that made some differences on their team.
“They like to pound the ball inside, and they are decent sized up front. Number 32 is not listed on the program, but he runs real hard and he plays middle linebacker, too. He’s a bruiser. They increased their numbers from 22 to 38 kids. That makes it somewhat hard to prepare. You’re not sure what you are going to get. Some kids come in later, because they don’t want to give up their whole summers. Some don’t come in until Labor Day weekend. The rest of us are starting practice Aug. 2.”
St. John’s is coached by Mike Fink, a former teammate of Wagner’s on the UW-Whitewater baseball team who previously served as varsity coach at Kettle Moraine.
“We expect a good game,” Wagner said. “Mike knows his stuff. I hope the layoff doesn’t hurt us. The first two weeks, we had done some pretty good things. But we’ve been going five weeks already and we had some illnesses and some kids banged up, so it wasn’t the worst thing in the world for us. We still got a conference win out of it.”
Cambridge (2-1) at Waterloo (2-1)
Waterloo has a chance to put those newly learned lessons to the test this week with a home game against Cambridge. The Blue Jays also enter the game with a 2-1 record, but with far more momentum. After a 55-0 loss in week one at the hands of Belleville, Cambridge has turned it around nicely with a 61-42 win over Deerfield in week two and a 40-8 win over Palmyra-Eagle in week three. The Blue Jays are led offensively by senior running back Trey Colts, who has rushed for 416 yards and six touchdowns in his three games this season. Stopping Colts will be the key to Waterloo getting back in the win column in week four.
Markesan (3-0) at Dodgeland (0-3)
Markesan beat Waterloo 22-12 in the ESC opener last week. The Hornets run a double wing behind quarterback Ryan Mast (255 yards rushing) and running back Caleb Still (244 rushing) and play a 35 defense.
“They have a good quarterback that runs the option,” Dodgeland football coach Paul Scheel said. “They are physical up front.”
Columbus (3-0) at Husticon (0-3)
Husticon hosts Columbus at Hustisford High School in another rugged Capitol Conference matchup.
Columbus is coming off a 29-0 rout of Lake Mills.
Running back Colton Brunell leads the Cardinals on the ground with 54 carries for 395 yards and seven touchdowns. Backfield mate Andrew Pfeifer has 34 carries for 287 yards and four TDs. Quarterback Nathan Cotter complements the run game, having completed 15-of-28 passes for 206 yards and two TDs. The Cardinals have outscored opponents 105-6 thus far.
