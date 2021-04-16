JEFFERSON — Jackson Stencel scored his 100th career goal as part of a hat trick, leading Evansville to a 6-3 victory over Jefferson’s boys soccer team in a Rock Valley Conference match on Thursday.
Stencel opened the scoring in the 14th minute and Evansville took a 2-1 lead into halftime on a goal by Drew Jartsad in the 38th minute. Aaron Heine scored Jefferson’s goal in the opening half.
Stencel notched his second goal one minute into the second half and completed his hat trick at the 76-minute mark. Kyle Erickson scored a pair of second half goals for the Eagles.
Dylan Schroedl made eight saves for Jefferson (2-3-1, 2-2 in conference). Charlie Bisch stopped eight shots for Evansville.
“We played a very good soccer tonight against a very strong team,” Jefferson boys soccer coach Samuel El-Beri said. “They controlled possession very well, but we were up to the challenge. A few mistakes cost us two goals and sometimes that’s all it take to win games. We came back hard in the second half and we had more opportunities. A few went in and a few hit the crossbar. I was very proud of my boys the way they responded and kept fighting hard, even playing short handed with all the injuries.”
Jefferson travels to play Big Foot on Monday at 6:45 p.m.
EVANSVILLE 6, JEFFERSON 3
Evansville 2 4 — 6
Jefferson 1 2 — 3
E — Stencel 14:00
J — Heine 21:00
E — Jarstad 38:00
J — Heine 41:00
E — Stencel 46:00
E — Lincoln 52:00
J — Erickson 53:00
J — Erickson 57:00
E— Stencel 76:00
E — Lincoln 81:00
Saves — E (Bisch 8), J (Schroedl 9)
