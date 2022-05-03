LAKE MILLS -- Avery Chilson pitched a complete game two-hitter with 10 strikeouts as the Lake Mills softball team topped visiting Luther Prep 7-1 in a Capitol North game on Monday.
Chilson walked two and gave up an earned run, throwing 65 of her 94 pitches for strikes in the victory. She struck out the side in the third and sixth innings.
Offensively, Ava Kleinfeldt singled to open the third inning and scored on a base knock by Haydenn Sellnow. Belle Topel, Payton Quest and Emily Wollin then each drew walks with the bases loaded to make it 4-0 L-Cats (13-1, 6-1 Capitol North).
Emma Bortulin doubled home a run in the Phoenix fourth.
The L-Cats added three runs in the sixth via error, hit batsmen and when Kottwitz, who was 2-for-4, scored on a passed ball for the final margin.
LPS starter Mady Eckl took the loss, allowing seven runs (four earned) on seven hits, walking five with four strikeouts, in six frames.
LAKE MILLS 7,
LUTHER PREP 1
Luther Prep 000 100 0 -- 1 2 3
Lake Mills 004 003 x -- 7 5 0
Leading hitters -- LP: Bortulin (2B); LM: Kottwitz 2x4 (2B).
SOMERS — Shoreland Lutheran scored four runs in the bottom of the 11th inning to outlast Luther Prep’s softball team 6-2 on Saturday.
Kiara Humann had four hits for Luther Prep. Sophia Eckl had a double and a triple. Emma Bortulin added three hits.
"Props to Shoreland Lutheran for the comeback win; they never gave up,” Luther Prep assistant softball coach Marty Pagel said. "Our girls have improved with every game. Those hits are going to start falling."
SHORELAND LUTHERAN 6, LUTHER PREP 2
Luther Prep 110 000 000 00 — 2 16 6
Shoreland 000 011 000 04 — 6 7 1
WP: Mulligan
LP: M. Eckl
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LP (M. Eckl 11-7-6-2-9-3), S (3 11-16-2-2-7-1)
Leading hitters — LP (M. Eckl 2B (2), S. Eckl 2B, 3B, E. Bortulin 3x4, 2B, Humann 4x4), SL (Olsen 2B, Ruiz 2x2, Miller 2x2, 2B)
