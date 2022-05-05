Talk about mixed emotions.
Watertown kicked off an unusual Badger East doubleheader at Brandt-Quirk Park on Wednesday by knocking perennial rival Beaver Dam 1-0 in eight innings. The Golden Beavers entered the game unbeaten in league play.
Then the Goslings took on the other league unbeaten, Monona Grove, and got shelled 12-0 in five innings. Silver Eagles pitcher Karleigh McKenzie struck out nine and tossed her third no-hitter of the season and MG backed her with 12 hits and near perfect defense.
Watertown (12-3, 10-2) avenged a 3-1 loss at Beaver Dam last month, with Johnson outdueling BD’s Gabby Fakes and Adrianna Edwards.
Cassidy Peplinski scored the only run of the game in the bottom of the eighth inning. Peplinski hit a leadoff double to right, advanced to third on Kim Hafenstein’s bunt single and scored one out later on winning pitcher Alyx Johnson’s RBI fielder’s choice.
On the mound, Johnson struck out nine and scattered six hits to earn the decision.
In the second game, Monona Grove put together two-run rallies in the first and second innings off Johnson and that was more than enough for McKenzie. Abby Murray finished up in relief for Watertown.
Paige Hanson had three hits for Monona Grove, all doubles.
“So proud of our kids in the first game vs Beaver Dam,” Watertown softball coach Patty Jansen said. “We lost Maggie Strupp early after she got hit by a pitch and we needed some people to come off the bench and step up and move some runners. Bree Wanke did that twice for us. She put down a two strike sacrifice bunt to move runners and had a tough at bat in the 8th. Alex Johnson followed with a one out single to score Cassidy Peplinski who reached on a lead off double in the eighth. It was another classic match up versus BD.
“In the second game vs Monona Grove, we had a tough time regrouping after the extra innings nailbiter. Tough to play catch up after rainouts. We just need to take the next few games one game at a time and finish what we started. Abby Walsh and Lauryn Olson stepped up and did everything to keep us in the first game with their defense. If we can put offense and defense together, we will be in good shape.”
Watertown hosts Fort Atkinson on Monday.
WATERTOWN 1, BEAVER DAM 0
Beaver Dam 000 000 00 — 0 6 0
Watertown 000 000 01 — 1 4 1
WP: Johnson
LP: Edwards
Beaver Dam (ab-r-h-rbi) — Fakes 4-0-2-0, Distefano 4-0-2-0, Edwards 4-0-0-0, Bryant 4-0-1-0, Fitzsimmons 4-0-0-0, Halfman 3-0-0-0, Czarnecki 3-0-0-0, Lapen 3-0-1-0, Warden 2-0-0-0 Totals 31-0-6-0
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Strupp 0-0-0-0, Wanke 2-0-0-0, Johnson 3-0-0-1, Hinrichs 3-0-1-0, Walsh 3-0-0-0, Olson 3-0-0-0, Edyvean 3-0-0-0, Rhodes 3-0-0-0, Peplinski 3-1-1-0, Hafenstein 3-0-2-0 Totals 26-1-4-1
2B — W (Peplinski)
Pitching — HO: Fakes (BD) 1 in 2, Edwards (BD) 3 in 5.1, Johnson (W) 6 in 8. R: Fakes (BD) 0, Edwards (BD) 1, Johnson (W) 0. SO: Fakes (BD) 4, Edwards (BD) 5, Johnson (W) 9. BB: Fakes (BD) 0, Edwards (BD) 1, Johnson (W) 1
MONONA GROVE 12, WATERTOWN 0
Monona Grove 220 08 — 12 12 1
Watertown 000 00 — 0 0 4
WP: McKenzie
LP: Johnson
Monona Grove (ab-r-h-rbi) — Mayfield 3-2-1-0, Lee 3-2-1-1, Lucey 4-2-2-2, Hanson 4-0-3-2, Loushine 3-1-1-0, Darwin 1-1-0-0, McKenzie 2-0-1-1, Perez 2-2-1-0, Priebusch 3-1-1-1, Degadlo 2-0-1-0, Chapman 0-1-0-0 Totals 27-12-12-7
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Peplinski 2-0-0-0, Wruck 1-0-0-0, Johnson 2-0-0-0, Hinrichs 2-0-0-0, Walsh 2-0-0-0, Olson 1-0-0-0, Edyvean 2-0-0-0, Rhodes 2-0-0-0, Hafenstein 0-0-0-0, Murray 1-0-0-0, Schuett 1-0-0-0, Linda 0-0-0-0 Totals 16-0-0-0
2B — MG (Hanson 3)
3B — MG (Lucey, Lee)
Pitching — HO: McKenzie (MG) 0 in 5, Johnson (W) 3 in 2, Murray. (W) 9 in 3. R; McKenzie (MG) 0, Johnson (W) 4, Murray (W) 8. SO: McKenzie (MG) 9, Johnson (W) 3, Murray (W) 2. BB: McKenzie (MG) 4, Johnson (W) 2, Murray (W) 2
