Cross country teams fall to Lodi

LODI — Luther Prep’s girls and boys cross country teams were swept by Lodi in a dual meet on Saturday.

The girls varsity team was edged out by a single point, 28 to 29. Jemma Habben won the girls race in 22 minutes, 52 seconds to lead the Phoenix. Kate Mensching (fifth, 23:51), Marie Drechsler (sixth, 24:32), Ellie Backus (eighth, 24:54) and Isabel Neumann (ninth, 24:57) rounded out the team scoring.

The boys varsity team lost 23 to 36. Elliott Heiderich (third, 19:36), Ezekiel Finkbeiner (fourth, 19:39), Elijah Hutchinson (sixth, 19:46), Jason Horn (11th, 21:27) and Nathan Rundgren (12th, 21:42) scored for the Phoenix.

“We raced on a pretty challenging course, certainly not one on which to shoot for a PR time,” Luther Prep cross country coach Joseph Gumm said.

“Congratulations to Jemma Habben. She really ran a fantastic race today. For a bunch of our other runners, I think the cumulative effects of a full cross country season are starting to catch up to them. We will be focusing on finishing strong with our last regular season meet next week in Waterloo.”

