Happy birthday, Autumn Meyers.
Emphasis on the Brrrr!
Meyers celebrated her 18th birthday with a first half goal, and Watertown’s girls soccer team celebrated a wet, frigid Senior Night with a 3-2 Badger South victory over Fort Atkinson on Thursday at Landsverk Field.
Watertown girls soccer coach Julie Muse described the conditions as wretched.
“It was just such a horrible experience,” Muse said after everyone endured windy 40-degree temperatures and steady rain. “The girls were shivering and couldn’t feel their limbs. It was just a mess. The rain was hitting players straight in the eyeballs.”
Watertown (6-4, 4-3 in conference) scored twice in the first 22 minutes, and that looked like it might be enough in conditions like this.
Meyers scored an unassisted goal in the eighth minute. Sophomore Natalia Cortes settled a corner kick from junior Lily Gifford and slotted it into the net to give the Goslings a 2-0 lead in the 22nd minute.
Fort Atkinson (1-6-2, 0-4-2) answered late to tie this one up. Sophomore Bella McKelvey scored an unassisted goal in the 76th minute, and senior Alexa Dahnert scored the equalizer in the 81st minute.
“She’s really good,” Muse said of Dahnert.
So is Watertown senior defender Aubrey Schmutzler, who came up big with another clutch free kick in the 84th minute. Junior Maddie Brunner was fouled and Schmutzler took a free kick into the middle of the goal box area, where senior Macy Zubke headed it in for the game-winner.
“It was gorgeous,” Muse said. “That might be our first or second header of the season. It was just exciting that it was a header. Aubrey played it perfect. She chipped it over. It was too close for a hard driven ball. She just kicked it over the defense.”
(Our possession) wasn’t bad, considering all the circumstances. We were finding the bases, successfully slotting it through their back line. We just weren’t finishing.”
Schmutzler, Zubke, Meyers, defender Karleigh Jacobs and keeper Jadyn Zechzer were honored on Senior Night.
“I’m thankful to my seniors stuck around for four years and finished it out,” Muse said. “Some of our girls graduated early because of COVID, so they didn’t play.”
Watertown enters the WIAA Regionals on Tuesday, June 8 against an opponent to be determined.
WATERTOWN 3,
FORT ATKINSON 2
Fort Atkinson 0 2 — 2
Watertown 2 1 — 3
W — Meyers 7:18
W — Cortes (Gifford) 21:57
FA — Bella McKelvey 75:13
FA — Dahnert 80:13
W — Zubke (Schmutzler) 83:50
Shots — W 27, FA 16
Saves — FA (Van Wormer 18), W (Zechzer 8)
