Oconomowoc answered a four-run rally by Watertown with five runs in the bottom of the second inning and went on to eliminate the 19U regional tournament hosts 9-4 on Friday afternoon at Washington Park.
Watertown (7-9) trailed 1-0 after one inning, then scored all four of its runs in the top of the second inning. Stephen Gates drew a one-out walk, Jadon Schneider reached on a bunt single and Connor Lehman hit a two-out infield single to load the bases for Taylor Walter, who cleared them with a three-run double to center. Brady Martin drove in Walter with an RBI single to right.
Oconomowoc answered with five runs on six hits and two walks. One of those hits was a bunt single where no one was covering first base. Cooney earned another free base on a fielder’s choice where the throw to second was late.
Evan Sellnow took the loss, allowing six earned runs on eight hits with two strikeouts and four walks over two innings. Dontae Dearborn threw the final four innings, allowing three earned runs on five hits and three walks.
Mau Villegas earned the decision for Oconomowoc, allowing four earned runs on seven hits with nine strikeouts and two walks. Villegas helped his own cause with three of his team’s 13 hits and two RBIs.
OCONOMOWOC 9, WATERTOWN 4
Watertown 040 000 000 — 4 7 1
Oconomowoc 151 011 X — 9 13 1
WP: Villegas
LP: Sellnow
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Walter 4-1-1-3, Martin 4-0-1-1, Schauer 3-0-1-0. Sellnow 3-0-1-0, Clifford 3-0-0-0, Gates 2-1-0-0, Schneider 3-1-2-0, Duvernell 1-0-0-0, Dearborn 1-0-0-0, Joslyn 0-0-0-0, Lehman 3-1-1-0 Totals 27-4-7-4
Oconomowoc (ab-r-h-rbi) — Foerstera 3-2-1-0, Villegas 4-2-3-2, Burrill 4-1-2-2, Ott 2-1-2-1, Musselman 3-0-1-1, Laatsch 4-0-1-1, Froemming 4-0-0-0, Markoweski 2-1-1-1, Deslauries 3-2-2-0 Totals 29-9-13-8
2B — W (Walter), O (Musselman)
Pitching — HO: Sellnow (W) 8 in 2, Dearborn (W) 5 in 4, Villegas (O) 7 in 7. R: Sellnow (W) 6, Dearborn (W) 3, Villegas (O) 4. SO: Sellnow (W) 2, Dearborn (W) 0, Villegas (O) 9. BB: Sellnow (W) 4, Dearborn (W) 3, Villegas (O) 2
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.