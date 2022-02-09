OAKFIELD — Senior point guard Gavin Thimm picked a good night to eclipse the 1,000-point scoring mark for his career.
Thimm scored 16 of his game-high 26 points in the second half to push Hustisford’s boys basketball team into first place in the Trailways East with a 61-37 road win over league leader Oakfield on Tuesday.
Hustisford (13-5, 8-2 in conference) led 23-22 at halftime, then outscored the Oaks 38-15 over the final 18 minutes.
“The first half was back and forth offensively but the defense played solid,” Hustisford boys basketball coach Otto Hopfinger said. “The second half was the best defense we have played all year. Gavin had an outstanding game and achieved a huge milestone tonight. He scored his 1,000th point on a corner three midway through the first half.
Josh Peplinski added 11 points and four steals and Braden Peplinski added eight points for the Falcons, who out rebounded Oakfield 42-21. Caleb Peplinski led Husty on the boards with 12 rebounds. Thimm added nine rebounds and four steals and Blake Peplinski added seven rebounds and five assists.
“We finally played up to our potential,” Hopfinger said. “We came out in the second half and dominated on defense and offensively played smart and aggressive. Carter Schreiber gave us a spark tonight with a key steal and basket early in the game and Caleb and Blake were huge on the boards. Josh played a complete game as well tonight continuously disrupting the Oakfield offense with his 7 foot wingspan, but it was our entire team suffocating defense that was the big difference tonight. Huge win. We’re back on top. Now, we just need to duplicate this effort the rest of the way and great things will happen.”
Ethan Glugla scored 12 points to lead Oakfield (14-5, 8-2), which fell into a three-way tie for first place with the Falcons and Lourdes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.