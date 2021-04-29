Thursday, April 29

Baseball

Lake Mills at Luther Prep, 4:30 p.m.

Jefferson at McFarland, 4:45 p.m.

Watertown at Edgewood, 5 p.m.

Poynette at Lakeside, 5 p.m.

Waterloo at Cambridge, 5 p.m.

Johnson Creek at Parkview, 5 p.m.

Hustisford/Dodgeland at Rio, 5 p.m.

Softball

Stoughton at Watertown, 5 p.m.

Luther Prep at Lake Mills, 5 p.m.

Lakeside at Poynette, 5 p.m.

Jefferson at Evansville, 5 p.m.

Cambridge at Waterloo, 5 p.m.

Johnson Creek at Parkview, 5 p.m.

Hustisford/Dodgeland at Rio, 5 p.m.

Track and field

Johnson Creek at Deerfield quad, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Milton at Jefferson, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Golf

Stoughton at Watertown, 3:30 p.m.

Luther Prep, Lakeside, Lake Mills at Monroe, 3:30 p.m.

