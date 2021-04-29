Thursday, April 29
Baseball
Lake Mills at Luther Prep, 4:30 p.m.
Jefferson at McFarland, 4:45 p.m.
Watertown at Edgewood, 5 p.m.
Poynette at Lakeside, 5 p.m.
Waterloo at Cambridge, 5 p.m.
Johnson Creek at Parkview, 5 p.m.
Hustisford/Dodgeland at Rio, 5 p.m.
Softball
Stoughton at Watertown, 5 p.m.
Luther Prep at Lake Mills, 5 p.m.
Lakeside at Poynette, 5 p.m.
Jefferson at Evansville, 5 p.m.
Cambridge at Waterloo, 5 p.m.
Johnson Creek at Parkview, 5 p.m.
Hustisford/Dodgeland at Rio, 5 p.m.
Track and field
Johnson Creek at Deerfield quad, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Golf
Milton at Jefferson, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Golf
Stoughton at Watertown, 3:30 p.m.
Luther Prep, Lakeside, Lake Mills at Monroe, 3:30 p.m.
