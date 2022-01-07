Hustisford junior forwards Nina Joeckel (21) and Autumn Kuehl (24) defend against Deerfield junior forward Moli Haak during a girls basketball game on Thursday in Hustisford. Joeckel and Kuehl each scored 11 points to lead the Falcons to a 37-34 victory.
HUSTISFORD — Junior forwards Nina Joeckel and Autumn Kuehl each scored 11 points as Hustisford’s girls basketball team won a defensive battle with Deerfield 37-34 on Thursday at the Falcons’ Nest.
Hustisford (4-7) led most of the way and held Trailways South leader Deerfield (7-5, 4-0) to just eight first half points.
The Demons heated up in the second half, sparked by Kylee Lonigro. The sophomore guard hit four 3s and scored 14 of her 16 points after halftime, but the Falcons did just enough at the foul line (14-of-22) to pull out the victory.
Senior guard Rylie Collien and junior forward Morgan Kehl each had eight rebounds and junior guard Riley Becker added six rebounds for the Falcons, who relied on good production in the post from Joeckel and Kuehl to win a defensive battle.
“Collien had a rough game tonight, but both of my posts had really good games and that helped,” Hustisford girls basketball coach Jason Hildebrandt said. “Both teams played tough defense in a dogfight. At the end, Lonigro had a couple key baskets to keep them in the game, but we hit just enough free throws. We held their leading scorer (junior forward Moli Haak) to two points.”
