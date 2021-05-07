LAKE MILLS — Senior forward Mia Murray scored twice as the Lakeside Lutheran girls soccer team earned its first victory of the season with a 6-3 decision over visiting Shoreland Lutheran in a nonconference match on Friday.
The Warriors (1-1-1) jumped ahead 3-0 at the break. Kendra Wilson scored in the 30th minute off an assist by Murray to make it a two-goal game. Murray scored six minutes later and sophomore Averi Wolfram added a goal two minutes into the second half, assisted by Wilson, to make it 4-0.
Freshman Olivia Ibeling scored on a cross from Wolfram in the 60th minute and Murray added an unassisted goal in the 83rd minute.
"Our girls finished a full, busy week of three games in four days with a well-deserved win," Lakeside Lutheran girls soccer coach Hannah Uher said. "We are so proud."
Warriors keeper Lillian Runke made six saves and the team held a 19-8 advantage in shots on goal.
The Warriors travel to face Beloit Memorial on Monday at 7 p.m.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 6, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 3
Shoreland Lutheran 0 3 — 3
Lakeside Lutheran 3 3 — 6
First half — LL: Own goal, 25:00; Wilson (Murray), 30:00; Murray, 36:00.
Second half — LL: Wolfram (Wilson), 47:00; SL: Own goal, 50:00; LL: Ibeling (Wolfram), 60:00; SL: Heusterberg, 64:00; LL: Murray, 83:00; SL: Fitzpatrick, 85:00.
Saves — SL 13; LL (Runke) 5.
