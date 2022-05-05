JEFFERSON -- Jefferson lost to visiting McFarland 7-0 in a Rock Valley boys tennis dual on Wednesday.

David Templeton beat Aidan Turner 7-5, 6-1 at No. 1 singles and Stellan Kilpatrick topped Eddy Medina 6-4, 6-4 at No. 2 singles. Cristiano Medina (No. 3 flight) beat Zephyr Marek 7-5, 6-0 and Isak Pederson (No. 4 flight) defeated Ivan Perez 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles, the Spartans' No. 1 duo of Carter Snyder and Eli Pederson knocked off Toby Wiesensel and Jacob Jurcek 6-3, 6-1 while Sean Fernan and Jacob Nix got past Cole Huebel and Matthew Buchholz 4-6, 6-3, 10-8 at No. 2 doubles.

The Eagles have an RVC dual at Luther Prep today.

MCFARLAND 7,

JEFFERSON 0

Singles: David Templeton def. Aidan Turner 7-5, 6-1; Stellan Kilpatrick def. Eddy Medina 6-4, 6-4; Cristiano Medina def. Zephyr Marek 7-5, 6-0; Isak Pederson def. Ivan Perez 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: Carter Snyder/Eli Pederson def. Toby Wiesensel/Jacob Jurcek 6-3, 6-1; Sean Fernan/Jacob Nix def. Cole Huebel/Matthew Buchholz 4-6, 6-3, 10-8; McFarland won No. 3 doubles by forfeit.

