Jefferson's Toby Wiesensel hits a backhand return during the No. 1 doubles flight match against McFarland in a Rock Valley dual at JHS on Wednesday. Wiesensel and partner Jacob Jurcek got beat 6-3, 6-1 for the Eagles, who fell 7-0.
Jefferson's Jacob Jurcek hits a return during the No. 1 doubles flight match against McFarland in a Rock Valley dual at JHS on Wednesday. Jurcek and partner Toby Wiesensel fell 6-3, 6-1 and the Eagles lost 7-0.
Jefferson's Eddy Medina hits a forehand return during his No. 2 singles flight match versus McFarland in a Rock Valley dual on Wednesday at JHS. Medina fell to the Spartans' Stellan Kilpatrick 6-4, 6-4 and the Eagles got beat 7-0.
JEFFERSON -- Jefferson lost to visiting McFarland 7-0 in a Rock Valley boys tennis dual on Wednesday.
David Templeton beat Aidan Turner 7-5, 6-1 at No. 1 singles and Stellan Kilpatrick topped Eddy Medina 6-4, 6-4 at No. 2 singles. Cristiano Medina (No. 3 flight) beat Zephyr Marek 7-5, 6-0 and Isak Pederson (No. 4 flight) defeated Ivan Perez 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles, the Spartans' No. 1 duo of Carter Snyder and Eli Pederson knocked off Toby Wiesensel and Jacob Jurcek 6-3, 6-1 while Sean Fernan and Jacob Nix got past Cole Huebel and Matthew Buchholz 4-6, 6-3, 10-8 at No. 2 doubles.
The Eagles have an RVC dual at Luther Prep today.
MCFARLAND 7,
JEFFERSON 0
Singles: David Templeton def. Aidan Turner 7-5, 6-1; Stellan Kilpatrick def. Eddy Medina 6-4, 6-4; Cristiano Medina def. Zephyr Marek 7-5, 6-0; Isak Pederson def. Ivan Perez 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Carter Snyder/Eli Pederson def. Toby Wiesensel/Jacob Jurcek 6-3, 6-1; Sean Fernan/Jacob Nix def. Cole Huebel/Matthew Buchholz 4-6, 6-3, 10-8; McFarland won No. 3 doubles by forfeit.
