DEERFIELD — Morgan Mack scattered five hits and struck out six as Deerfield completed a sweep over Dodgeland/Hustisford with a 5-2 win in a Trailways South Conference softball game on Thursday.
Grace Brattlie went 2-for-3 with a triple for Deerfield (8-3, 4-1 in conference).
Kira Schall pitched well in defeat for Dodgeland/Hustisford (4-3, 2-2), allowing five runs on four hits with six strikeouts and two walks. She added two hits and two runs scored.
“Kira had a great night in the circle,” Dodgeland/Hustisford softball coach Michelle Biwer said. "We had three costly errors to extend their innings and we struggled to put hits together again.
"We held the top of their lineup in check, but let the 6,7,8, batters hurt us. We are still working some things out and the girls continue to work hard."
Dodgeland/Hustisford hosts Williams Bay in a doubleheader on Saturday.
DEERFIELD 5, DODGELAND 2
Deerfield*100*001*0*—*2*5*4
Hustisford*012*101*x*—*5*5*1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — Do: Schall (L; 6-5-5-2-4-3); De: Mack (7-5-2-1-6-2).
Leading hitters — Do: Schall 2x3 (2B), Petges (2B), Roberts (2B), Guenterberg (2B); De: Brattlie 2x3 (3B).
