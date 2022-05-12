JEFFERSON — On a day the Eagles celebrated their five decorated seniors, the program also won its third conference championship in as many seasons.
Seniors Julia Ball and Abby Helmink both hit home runs and the Jefferson softball team routed Big Foot 15-4 in five innings on Senior Night Thursday at Riverfront Park.
Jefferson’s victory coupled with Edgerton defeating Brodhead 3-0 gave the Eagles their third RVC title in a row dating back to 2019.
“It feels great,” Jefferson softball coach Mark Peterson said of the team’s outright league championship. “After losing to Brodhead early in the year, we thought we may have to share the conference title. We beat some good teams along the way.
“This was good to get that first check mark on our list of goals. This says a lot about our kids and our program.”
Division 2 state top-ranked Jefferson, which won its 15th straight game, produced 18 hits in just four plate appearances during the five-inning affair.
Senior leadoff hitter Savannah Serdynski singled in the first and scored on a one-out double by senior Aidyn Messmann, who went 4-for-4 with three doubles.
Sophomore Lily Fairfield produced a two-out, two-run single up the middle in the second and Messmann made it 4-0 Eagles on a line shot double to center.
Winning pitcher Julia Ball helped her own cause with a one-out, two-run home run to center in the third, pushing the lead to 6-2.
Jefferson scored nine times on nine hits in the fourth, sending 14 hitters to the dish, en route to blowing the game open.
“They mixed up pitchers to keep us off balance,” Peterson said. “We had a good approach at the plate tonight and hit the ball hard. Have to give kids credit for having the right approach and for hitting the ball hard.”
Messmann plated Serdynski with a single to get the rally underway. Freshman Hildie Dempsey and Ball both produced run-scoring singles to make it 10-2. Two hitters later, Helmink hit a two-run shot to center field.
Ball allowed three earned runs on four hits, striking out four with no walks, in five frames to earn the decision.
“Julia always throws strikes,” Peterson said. “She’s not going to walk people. We just have to play good defense behind her. Big Foot leadoff hitter Lily Wolf (who hit two home runs) had good at bats, but Julia took care of everyone else.”
Jefferson’s five players senior class of Jadyn Splittgerber, Messmann, Ball, Serdynski and Helmink were freshmen when Peterson took over the program in 2019. As freshmen, Messmann, Ball and Serdynski were on the 2019 squad that won a conference title. All told, the Eagles are 67-6 dating back to the start of 2019.
“This is a special group,” Peterson explained. “They have won the conference titles and been on a team last year that made a state appearance. They have been much a part of those accomplishments.
“All five are great leaders and teammates. They embrace their roles. You can’t ask for more as a coach.”
The Eagles finish up conference play at McFarland today at 5 p.m.
JEFFERSON 15, BIG FOOT 4 (5)
Big Foot 002 02 — 4 4 0
Jefferson 132 9x — 15 18 2
Leading hitters — BF: Wolf 2x3 (2 HR); J: Serdynski 2x3 (3R), Ai. Messmann 4x4 (3 2B), Dempsey 2x4, Ae. Messmann 2x3, Ball 3x3 (HR), Helmink (HR).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — BF: Bauman L; 1.1-9-9-8-1-0, Kynell 2.2-9-6-6-1-0; J: Ball W; 5-4-4-3-4-0.
