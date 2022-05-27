WEST BEND — Watertown’s speed and strength were certainly on display at the West Bend track and field sectional on Thursday.
The scattered thunderstorms across the state steered mostly clear of this section of Washington County, and the Goslings made the most of their opportunities, advancing 10 athletes to the WIAA State Track and Field Championships next week in La Crosse with top three finishes at the sectional.
Watertown’s tradition of producing at least one state track and field qualifier each year since 1974 remains very much intact.
“We’ve been taking about the things we can control,” Watertown track and field coach Chris Mertens said. “The things we can control are effort, our warm-up and our execution. We did those things very, very well. I know they were nervous coming into the meet, but they executed what we asked them to do and we had a lot of PRs and season bests. That’s all you can ask for at a sectional.”
Throwing coach Carrie Hein kept her hot streak of producing state qualifier intact. Senior Riley Quinn broke her own school record in the girls shot put twice with throws of 44 feet, 7 inches and later a 44-9 to win the event and qualify for state for the third time in her varsity career.
Quinn also qualified in the discus with a second place throw of 121-3.
Freshman Megan Doherty joins Quinn as a state qualifier with a personal best shot put throw of 38-4, good for second place.
Senior Jaret Boehm qualified for state in the boys discus for the second straight season after winning the sectional with a throw of 155-0. He also placed fourth in the shot put with a personal best throw of 52-6 1/4.
Senior Caden Maas was fourth in the discus with a 139-8, but all but guaranteed himself his first trip to state with his first throw in shot put, a new personal best 56-1 1/2.
“Coming in, the kids were peaking at the right time,” Hein said. “All of my kids performed well at regionals, at practice, so I was super excited to see what they would bring today. Three seniors, one freshman, I can’t ask for a better group of leaders on this squad this season. I had confidence that they would do well. I just didn’t know the outcome would be.
“Super excited for Riley finishing first in shot and second in disc. She threw well in both, but shot put was unreal today. Throwing over 44 twice, it’s incredibly exciting. She makes it look easy. It just goes to show the amount of time and effort she has put in, the hours of training. She is a student of the throws and that shows in her success. I am excited for her to capitalize more on her senior year.”
Quinn wanted that school record after just missing it a year ago. She had already hit that goal prior to this meet.
“I broke it again by a foot today,” Quinn said. “It was in sight last year, and I missed it by half an inch, so that was my first goal this year. My speed through the ring and my punch has gotten better at the end. I love being excited to throw every day.
My goal now is to get on the podium at state. Track and field has brought me a lot of friends. It makes me excited and gets me happy to do something. I really love track and field. Coach is great. She helps me and pushes me every single day. She is the reason I am as good as I am.
“Megan is very, very good. Hopefully, she’ll break my record in a couple years.”
Doherty appreciated having good seniors and coaches in her first varsity season.
“I didn’t really throw a ton before, so my goal was just to throw and see where I could go take me and have fun with it,” Doherty said. “I didn’t expect to throw 38 feet this year. Maybe 35, but not 38. Ive had great coaches and especially Riley and all my teammates are really helpful.
“I knew (the program) was good, but I didn’t know I would have these great seniors and a great coach. I definitely was nervous a little bit, but after the first couple throws, I felt really good. Yesterday, we practiced in the rain, so I was prepared, but it didn’t rain today, so I was happy with that.”
Boehm showed great consistency late in the season, which served him well in the big competition.
“In my first meet, I threw 150 and then I couldn’t get past 140 and I was a little upset with myself but something clicked toward the end of the season and I have been able to keep it consistent, 150 to 160.”
“This was nothing compared to state last year. It was terrible. If state is going to be anything like today, I’ll take it.
I was on the bus, whole ride I was so nervous. I got a pretty solid mark and nobody was getting past it. It was just a wave of relief coming over me. I am proud of myself. I think I can do more. Hopefully, I’ll get to show that at state.
“I was hoping Caden would get up there, like he did Monday (when he threw a 20 foot PR of 154). When it didn’t happen, I told him that shot is is. I love that guy. Great partner. We’re going to room together. As soon as he threw 56 feet in the shot, I said, Caden, we’re roomies, bud.”
Maas appreciates Boehm as well.
“Me and him, we push each other all the time,” Maas said. “We’re always competing in the weight room. We’re competing throwing, shot and discuss. Were pushing each other the best we can.”
Hein tried to recruit Maas four years ago, but didn’t land him until two years ago. Better late than never.
“He is a big kid,” Hein said. “I’ve been trying to get him to throw for me since freshman year, when I had him in biology. Then sophomore year, I had him in chemistry and I tried it again and when I saw him in the gym his junior year, when he finally decided to come out, it was like holy cow, you have grown. I was super excited for him to join us, because he obviously learned the technique pretty quickly. He is a fantastic kid. You wish you could clone for his character, his leadership and his work ethic. Wish I would have had him for four years, but I wouldn’t trade in the two I had with him.”
Maas will play college football, and the weight training he has done sure helped him in the throws.
“I’ve been lifting a lot,” Maas said. “I’ve gotten so much stronger since last year. My form has improved a lot more, so everything is just going further. It’s a really nice feeling.
“I just knew I had a lot of improvement because it was just my second season and my form wasn’t the best. I knew I could improve and clearly I have. A couple of weeks ago, I was happy at 50 and now I am hitting 56, which is absolutely insane.”
Junior Ben Gifford won the boys 110 high hurdles in 15.2.
“You talk about a kid who was afraid of the hurdles a year ago and now, he wants to do that hurdle race and his progression over those races is really good,” Mertens said. “I know he had it early in the race, because he was over the first hurdle even or just ahead of most of the runners, and when he’s that way, he’s in a good spot. The middle of that race, he is really technically sound on it.”
Gifford realized quickly he was a contender when he mastered three-step form during the indoor season and posted a Top 50 time in the state his first time running the event outdoors.
“The very first time I did 110s, I was on my blocks and people were asking me, are really good at this? You’re really tall and I said, I don’t know. This is my first time doing this,” Gifford said. “I ended up being top 50 in the state my first time running it outdoors.
“My time then was a full second off my PR now. It’s great to see how I improved from what was already a really good time.
I was so nervous. I was seeded first by .5, but it was still super scary I could fall. I could clip a hurdle. Even on the line, I was really nervous, until the fourth hurdle. Then I felt good.”
The boys 800 relay team of Aden Clark, Nicholas Grover, Gifford and Brandon Glaznap qualified with a third place time of 1:32.58.
“I think it went really well,” Clark said. “I’ve handed it off to Nick about four or five times this year. This might have been the best one. Every one handed off smoothly. I think it went as well as it could go. They brought from 4 by 4 to 4 by 2 this year. At the Neenah meet, we took first in the 4 by 2. That was pretty huge for confidence and morale. We’ve had a lot of first and second places since, but this third was probably the most important one.”
Grover was an alternate on the state qualifying 800 relay team last year.
“I I will sleep good tonight knowing (I get to run), Grover said. “It was exhausting, but it felt really good. It was exhilarating.
It was good. Ben’s been a great part of the team (since he joined us for the regional). Mertens believed in us the whole time. It’s good having a coach like that. Brandon is our fastest guy, so it was cool seeing him get the baton and finish it for us.”
Gifford took the baton from Grover and got it cleanly to Glaznap.
“At my handoff, the person to my right bobbled their handoff,” Gifford said. “Nick and I got ours off pretty clean. This was the shot that we needed. I got him on the curve and then Brandon, I thought, shoot, I had to switch the hand (for the handoff), but it ended up working out. He took off like a bullet. It was great. Seeing him cross the finish, I knew we definitely made it. It was awesome.”
Zach Scher and Glaznap finished sixth and seventh, respectively, in the 100 meter dash. Glaznap hit the re-set button with a clutch anchor performance to earn his second trip to state in a relay.
“I still had to get a little calmer, but it was better (after the 100),” Glaznap said. “Everybody did their part. It was amazing.
Towards the end, when there was just three of us left, (I knew we had it). Let’s hope we have nice weather this year. (Being in track has been) awesome. I wouldn’t go anywhere else. I love it here. We have a lot of depth on this team. It’s great.”
Ella Falterack placed fifth in the girls pole vault at 9-0. Freshman Addison Maas was sixth in the triple jump (33-4 1/2). The boys 400 relay team of James Babbs, Grover, Christian Rhodes and Glaznap took fourth in 44.07. Alex Lueck was eighth in the boys pole vault (10-0). The boys 1,600 relay team was sixth. The girls 3,200 relay team also finished eighth.
