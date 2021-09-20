MOUNT CALVARY — Luther Prep’s girls cross country team finished second while the boys took fifth at the St. Lawrence Invitational on Saturday.
Sophomore Jemma Habben took second in the girls race in 20 minutes, 57 seconds to lead the Phoenix to a second place score of 57 points. Freshman Calliope Horn (eighth, 22:16) and Eleanor Wendorff (ninth, 22:17), sophomore Alexa Veenhuis (20th, 23:48) and senior Holly Fluege (22nd, 23:53) also scored for Luther Prep. Top 20 finishers received medals.
Eliott Heiderich won the boys race in 17:44 to lead the Phoenix. Senior Elijah Hutchinson (11th, 19:03), senior Jesus Chavez (37th, 21:04), Jason Horn (43rd, 21:15) and sophomore Levi Panitzke (51st, 21:46) also scored for Luther Prep.
"The St. Lawrence course is definitely a challenging one that culminates in Big Bertha,” Luther Prep cross country coach Joseph Gumm said. "Our girls ran really well again. Jemma sets the pace for the team. Calliope and Eleanor are not too far behind, pushing each other to excel. The boys team had a couple of runners under the weather today, so we slotted some boys up on to varsity today. Team result wasn't quite what we were hoping for coming into today, but our boys ran well. Eliott Heiderich relishes a challenge, and he crushed Big Bertha today. As we come up on our last few meets before we host the conference meet, we will be looking to get our full complement of boys healthy and well. Both teams are positively trending, and it will be fun to see where they end up this postseason."
Luther Prep races next at Horicon on Thursday.
Team scores — girls: Fox Valley Lutheran 41, Luther Prep 57, Xavier 62, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 127, St. Mary Catholic 127, Manitowoc Lutheran 129, St. Mary’s Springs 153, Sheboygan Area Lutheran 224, New Holstein 284
Team scores — boys: Sheboygan Area Lutheran 51, Kohler 75, Xavier 84, Manitowoc Lutheran 84, Luther Prep 132, Fox Valley Lutheran 162, St. Lawrence Seminary 166, Shoreland Lutheran 193, St. Mary’s Springs 199, St. Mary Catholic 222
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.