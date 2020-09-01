LAKE MILLS -- The Lake Mills girls tennis team cruised to a 6-1 victory over Milwaukee St. Thomas More on Tuesday at LMHS for the team's first dual win of the season.
"The girls finally got a well-deserved win," Lake Mills girls tennis coach Stephanie Hanke said. "We’ve played a lot of tough competition, and I think that will really benefit us as we enter conference play."
In singles for the L-Cats (1-3 in dual meets), Isabel Retrum (No. 2), Hannah Alexander (No. 3) and Sydney Williams (No. 4) each recorded straight-set victories.
Gabby Mahr and Katrina Breaker won at the No. 1 doubles flight 6-0, 6-4. At the No. 2 flight, Molly Williams and Brooke Sehmer registered a 6-0, 6-2 decision while the duo of Rojina Kaufman and Hannah Lamke won 6-0, 6-0 at the No. 3 spot.
Lake Mills' Claudia Curtis was beaten by Erin Horzewski 6-3, 6-1 at the No. 1 singles flight.
Lake Mills competes at Mayville on Thursday at 4 p.m.
LAKE MILLS 6,
ST. THOMAS MORE 1
Singles
1 -- Erin Horzewski (STM) def. Claudia Curtis (LM) 6-3, 6-1
2 -- Isabel Retrum (LM) def. Madeline Raflik (STM) 6-2, 6-0
3 -- Hannah Alexander (LM) def. Bianey Calixto (STM) 6-0, 6-1
4 -- Sydney Williams (LM) def. Alexus Lanphear (STM) 6-0, 3-0
Doubles
1 -- Gabby Mahr/Katrina Breaker (LM) def. Teresa Daun/Caroline Greenberg (STM) 6-0, 6-4
2 -- Molly Williams/Brooke Sehmer (LM) def. Liz Wolf-Nowakowski/Alicia Carella (STM) 6-0, 6-2
3 -- Rojina Kaufman/Hannah Lamke (LM) def. Paige Rohrbach/Emma Volpe, (STM) 6-0, 6-0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.