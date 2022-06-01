MARKESAN — Caleb Stoll had two hits and two RBIs for top-seeded Markesan in a 5-2 win over fourth-seeded Waterloo in a Division 3 regional semifinal on Tuesday.

Cal Hush took the loss for Waterloo (12-10). Markesan advances to face third-seeded Marshall for the regional championship today.

MARKESAN 5, WATERLOO 2

Waterloo 00 002 0 — 2 5 1

Markesan 000 050 X — 5 11 0

WP: Osterhaus

LP: Hush

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — W (Hush 4.1-8-2-2-2-1, Radloff 1.2-3-3-0-1-0), M (Osterhaus 5.1-4-2-2-8-3, Quade 1.2-1-0-0-1-1)

Leading hitters — W (Haseleu 2B), M (Quade 2x4, 2B, Straks 2x4, Walker 2x3, Davis 2B)

