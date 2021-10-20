Watertown sophomore Rae Heier won the 50 freestyle during a recent home dual meet against DeForest. Heier won two individual events and swam on a winning relay team for the Goslings in an 81-80 victory at Fort Atkinson on Tuesday.
FORT ATKINSON — Watertown’s girls swim team edged Fort Atkinson 81-80 in a dual meet on Tuesday.
Sophomore Rae Heier won the 200 freestyle in 2 minutes, 9.85 seconds and the 100 butterfly in 1:08.41 to lead the Goslings. She also teamed with sophomore Caty Kaczmarek, junior Olesya Kazina and senior Maura Prochaska to win the 400 freestyle relay. The 200 freestyle relay team of seniors Hailey Mauel and Nicole van Zanten, sophomore Addie Schuch and Heier placed second in the 200 freestyle relay in 2:00.12.
Kaczmarek added a victory in the 200 individual medley in 2:35.77. The 200 medley relay team of senior Raigan Good, Kaczmarek, Prochaska and van Zanten placed second in 2:13.13.
Other second place finishes included van Zanten in the 200 individual medley (2:49.87), sophomore Justine Acker in the 100 butterfly (1:39.52), Kaczmarek in the 100 freestyle (1:03.18), Prochaska in the 500 freestyle (6:25.16), Good in the 100 backstroke (1:14.58) and Schuch in the 100 breaststroke (1:24.99).
Placing third for the Goslings were Prochaska in the 50 freestyle (28.68), the 200 freestyle relay team of Acker, junior Aveline Jacob, freshman Lily Sisulak and junior Emma Harper (2:08.60), Mauel in the 100 breastroke (1:35.11) and the 400 freestyle relay team of junior Ava-Lynn Clyde, Jacob, Acker and Schuch in 4:49.25.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.