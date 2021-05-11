JEFFERSON — The Jefferson baseball team moved to 9-0 overall on the season with a 10-0 Rock Valley Conference win over Big Foot Tuesday at Fischer Field.
Tyler Butina pitched a complete-game, allowing just one hit while striking out eight batters.
Eli Hoffman led the offense with a game-high three RBIs. Haygen Miller drove in two runs off two hits in the leadoff spot for the Eagles, while Luis Serrano collected a pair of RBIs and one hit.
Hoffman and Miller both had triples.
The Eagles travel to face Big Foot on Thursday at 4:45 p.m.
JEFFERSON 10, BIG FOOT 0
Big Foot 000 000 X — 0 1 1
Jefferson 041 104 X — 10 10 0
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — BF: Camren 5-6-8-3-3; J: Butina 6-1-0-4-8.
Leading hitters — J: Miller 2x3 (3B), Butina 2x4 (2B), Serrano 2B, Hoffman 3B.
