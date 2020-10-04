During her four-year career running for Watertown’s girls cross country team, Katie Bartz enjoyed running on her home course in the first meet of each season.
She wasn’t as wild about the prospect of running the same course six consecutive weekends in a row, as Watertown runners are doing this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’d be so bored,” the four-time state qualifier said. “I think I’d go nuts.”
Watertown’s varsity runners were kept out of Saturday’s meet against Lake Mills and Johnson Creek, so they could compete in a race in Baraboo on Tuesday.
“An opportunity came up for our varsity teams to run on a different course, and we jumped on it,” Watertown assistant coach Chris Mertens said.
So while the varsity runners got the chance to get off the same old hamster wheel, the varsity reserve teams carried the mantle in the sixth home meet of the season.
That paved the way for Lake Mills to cruise to first place in the girls race. The L-Cats, who will be gunning for their fourth consecutive trip to the WIAA State Cross Country Championships later this month, went beyond posting a perfect 15-point score by sending their first nine runners through the finish line ahead of anyone else.
Freshman Ava Vesperman won the girls race in 20 minutes, 53 seconds. Seniors Brooke Fair (second, 21:48) and Lauren Winslow (third, 22:21), freshman Olivia Klubertanz (fourth, 22:48) and senior Jade Pitta (fifth, 23:11) combined to collect all the meet medals and deliver Lake Mills its perfect score.
Watertown’s varsity reserve girls scored 52 points while Johnson Creek finished with a 72 score.
Senior Jadyn Zechzer (tenth, 24:55), freshman Julia Osterman (11th, 26:13), senior Macy Zubke (12th, 28:11), freshman Ea Wickboldt (14th, 28:40) and junior Madeline Klips (15th, 28:50) scored for Watertown.
“Our girls ran without our top six today and responded wonderfully,” Watertown cross country coach Kirk Wackett said. “Race faces were on and the girls competed well. So many stepped up in confidence today and that is the fruit of our labor.”
Freshmen Hailey Kvalheim (13th, 28:16), Ava Sixel (18th, 19:32) and Hannah Seaborne (21st, 30:46) and juniors Adriell Patterson (25th, 32:06) and Dylan Thomas (26th, 32:25) scored for Johnson Creek.
Fair led the charge out of the starting line and continued to set the pace heading into the woods. Vesperman made her move at that point and went on to win the race by 55 seconds.
“Brooke has had a tendency the last couple meets of going out hard in the first 1K,” Lake Mills cross country coach Dan Zaeske said. “She tends to get out hard. Ava wanted to settle back and get a feel for a different style of race today, and then she got comfortable and went ahead.
“This was my first time being here in the four years that we’ve been coaching. Our senior girls ran a two mile race here in middle school, but it was their first time running a 5K here.
“Today they wanted to get out and practice pack running and see what that’s going to look like. This meet, I would say, was just a nice confidence builder for both sides, boys and girls. We had a really hard workout on Thursday, so to be able to bounce back with a lot of PRs today is really fantastic.”
Lake Mills also won the boys race, though not with a perfect score. Watertown’s varsity reserve put up a respectable showing, as the L-Cats pulled out a 25 to 31 victory.
The L-Cats swept the top three spots, with senior Quentin Saylor winning the race in 19:25. Senior Jaren Laws (second, 19:39), freshman James Hafenstein (third, 19:59), sophomore Landon Dierkes (eighth, 20:54) and senior Cooper Clark (12th, 21:31) also scored for Lake Mills.
Juniors Clarence Zabel (fourth, 20:02) and Andrew Dettmann (fifth, 20:06), senior Bastien Wolfe (sixth, 20:25), sophomore Gideon Vana (seventh, 20:51) and junior Jacob Crave (tenth, 21:17) scored for Watertown.
“Just like the girls, the boys were without their top six, but they responded with their best performances in a race that seemed well suited to bring out their best,” Wackett said. “Overall, 24 of 26 competing today ran a season or personal best which is outstanding.”
Johnson Creek fielded an incomplete team. Junior Levi Berres (ninth, 21:06), junior Travis Christensen (23rd, 24:56) and freshman Ben Trudell (26th, 29:31) competed for the Bluejays.
Watertown’s race at Baraboo on Tuesday will be a triangular against the T-Birds and Sauk Prairie. The boys compete at 4:45 p.m. and the girls at 5:30 p.m.
