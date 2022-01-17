Markesan defeats Dodgeland girls

WAUPUN — Dodgeland’s girls basketball team lost to Markesan 51-33 Saturday night in the Trailways Crossover Classic at Central Wisconsin Christian High School.

Adrianne Bader led the Trojans with eight points and five rebounds. Elizabeth Knueppel added seven points and Mallory Kohn and Emma Carpenter each added seven rebounds.

MARKESAN 51, DODGELAND 33

Dodgeland 17 16 — 33

Markesan 25 26 — 51

Dodgeland (fg ft-fta tp) — Kohn 1 1-1 2, Holtz 1 0-0 3, Knueppel 2 2-4, 7, Carpenter 0 1-2 1, Birrenkott 0 1-2 1, Verbeten 0 2-2 2, Kampsi 2 1-2 5, Bader 3 2-2 8, Roberts 1 0-0 2 Totals 10 10-15 33

Markesan (fg ft-fta tp) — Bobek 2 0-1 4, Miller 0 0-3 0, Van Hise 0 1-4 1, Kelly 2 2-2 6, A. Clark 5 0-3 10, C. Clark 1 1-2 3, Triggs 0 0-2 0, Jahnke 0 0-2 0, Graff 4 0-4 9, Lenz 4 0-0 8, Burk 3 0-2 6 Totals 21 4-24 51

Three-point goals — D (Holtz, Knueppel, Roberts), M (Graff)

Total fouls — D 20, M 12

Fouled out — D (Schultz)

