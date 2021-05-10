ASHIPPUN — Cam Schuett drove in four runs for the Lebanon Whitetails in a 20-1 Rock River League victory over the Ashippun Mudcats.

Schuett and Tyler Doyle each had three hits for Lebanon, which totaled 16 on the day. Doyle, Louis Demetropoulous and Cameron Streich each finished with three RBIs.

Streich pitched four innings and earned the decision, allowing one earned run on two hits with eight strikeouts and four walks. Nathaniel Budewitz threw two scoreless innings in relief, allowing one hit. Neil Braker pitched the final inning and recorded three strikeouts.

Adam Gross had two hits for Ashippun.

LEBANON 20, ASHIPPUN 1

Lebanon 521 241 5 — 20 16 1

Ashippun 010 000 0 — 1 3 5

WP: Streich

LP: P. Kraemer

Leading hitters — Semon (L) 2x2, Doyle (L) 3x3, Schuett (L) 3x4, Streich (L) 2x4, Klawitter (L) 2x2, Gross (A) 2x3

2B — L (Streich, Zubke, Simon, Doyle, Schuett), A (Gross)

3B — L (Doyle)

