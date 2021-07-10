Ayden Schauer had three extra base hits and three RBIs for Watertown’s 19U American Legion baseball team in a 13-3 win over Lake Mills on Friday at Washington Park.
Lake Mills scored two runs in the top of the first inning. Elijah Lee drew a leadoff walk and Caleb Quest and Brody Henderson hit back-to-back RBI doubles with one out. Watertown starting pitcher Brody Martin issued back-to-back walks after that to load the bases, but escaped with no further damage with a strikeout and a pickoff at third base.
Watertown responded with five runs in the bottom of the first and six more in the second inning to break the game open.
Taylor Walter singled and Jadon Schneider and Schauer both walked to load the bases. Walter and Schneider both scored on wild pitches to tie the game and Martin gave Watertown the lead for good with a two-run single. Courtesy runner David Joslyn later stole home to make it 5-2.
In the second inning, Schauer and Sellnow hit back-to-back doubles and John Clifford hit an RBI single to right. Clifford advanced to second on a wild pitch, tagged and moved to third on a fly out and scored on Nathan Pfeifer’s base hit to center. After Walter drew a walk, Schneider hit an RBI single to center and Schauer capped the rally with a two-run double to center. Schauer added an RBI triple to left in the fourth.
Martin allowed three runs on six hits with eight strikeouts and six walks over 3 2/3 innings. Schneider finished up in relief, allowing no runs on two hits with four strikeouts and two walks over the final 2 1/3 innings.
Henderson took the loss for Lake Mills, allowing 11 runs on eight hits with three strikeouts and six walks over 1 2/3 innings. Henderson, Lee and Hunter Frey each had two of the team’s eight hits.
Sellnow and Martin each had two hits for Watertown.
Watertown (6-2), which has won four of five home games this season, travels to face Hartford on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., then plays at the Plover tournament which starts on Friday. Watertown returns home to host its regional starting on Tuesday, July 20.
WATERTOWN 13, LAKE MILLS 3
Lake Mills 200 100 — 3 8 2
Watertown 560 101 — 13 13 0
WP: Martin
LP: Henderson
Lake Mills (ab-r-h-rbi) — Lee 3-2-2-0, Strauss 2-0-1-0, Quest 4-1-1-1, Henderson 3-0-2-1, Werner 1-0-0-0, Eveland 3-0-0-0, Frey 3-0-2-0, Frohmader 3-0-0-0, Bade 3-0-0-0 Totals 25-3-8-2
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Walter 3-2-1-0, Schneider 4-1-1-1, Schauer 3-2-3-3, Sellnow 4-2-2-1, Martin 4-0-2-2, Clifford 4-1-1-1, Gates 4-0-1-0, Kehl 1-1-0-0, Duvernell 1-1-0-0, Pfeifer 1-1-1-1, Dominguez 2-1-1-0, Joslyn 0-1-0-0 Totals 31-13-13-9
2B — LM (Quest, Henderson), W (Schauer 2, Sellnow)
3B — W (Schauer)
Pitching — HO: Henderson (LM) 8 in 1.2, Strauss (LM) 5 in 4, Martin (W) 6 in 3.2, Schneider (W) 2 in 2.1. R: Henderson (LM) 11, Strauss (LM) 2, Martin (W) 3, Schneider (W) 0. SO: Henderson (LM) 3, Strauss (LM) 3, Martin (W) 8, Schneider (W) 4. BB: Henderson (LM) 6, Strauss (LM) 0, Martin (W) 6, Schneider (W) 2
