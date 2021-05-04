COTTAGE GROVE — It was survive and advance for the Jefferson girls golf team at a WIAA Division 1 regional Tuesday at The Oaks Golf Course in Cottage Grove.
The host Eagles were the runner-ups at the regional, shooting a score of 380. Middleton finished first with a 315. Madison Memorial (387) and Madison West (399) both advanced to sectionals with third and fourth place finishes.
“Survive and advance was the theme today and the weather wasn’t ideal,” Jefferson girls coach Jeff Schmidt said. “Super proud of the girls for advancing out of a D1 regional, that’s not an easy task for a school our size.”
Jefferson was led by senior Courtney Draeger’s 82, which tied her for fifth overall in the 40-player field. Draeger shot a 43 on the front nine and a 39 on the back.
Just a stroke behind was freshman teammate Payton Schmidt with an 83. It was a 42 on the front and a 41 on the back for Schmidt, who finished in seventh.
“Courtney and Payton led the charge today,” Schmidt said. “They both left a few shots out there but still had solid rounds.”
Middleton’s Ellie Frisch finished first with a one-over-par round of 72.
Jefferson’s Val Schamens fired a 105, good for 15th overall. Claire Beck rounded out the Eagle lineup with a 110. Ainsley Howard shot a 113.
“Claire and Val each chipped in good rounds that we needed for the second place finish,” Schmidt said. “Looking forward to getting a few practices in this week to work on a few swing mechanics before sectionals on Monday.”
The Eagles’ sectional tournament is at Pleasant View Golf Course in Middleton.
Team scores: Middleton 315, Jefferson 380, Madison Memorial 387, Madison West 399, Mount Horeb 406, McFarland 434, Cambridge 518.
