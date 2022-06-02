Chad Hayes clearly had the itch to coach varsity boys basketball again.
The perfect opportunity came up just a few miles north.
After a successful run as Johnson Creek’s Athletic Director the last six years, Hayes has been named Watertown’s boys basketball coach. He will additionally serve as a seventh grade science teacher at Riverside Middle School.
Watertown Athletic Director Jamie Koepp made the announcement official on Wednesday. Hayes takes over for Jim O’Leary, who served as Watertown’s coach the past two seasons.
“We are excited to announce that Coach Hayes will be the next head boys basketball coach at Watertown,” Kopek said. “He has a plethora of coaching experience and knows what it takes to lead a program and be successful.”
Hayes was a three-year varsity starter at Marian University in Fond du Lac. Upon graduation in 1998, Hayes entered the coaching ranks and developed an impressive resume. He served one year as an assistant coach at Marian University with the men’s program. He spent 1999-2004 in various positions in Utah, first as a basketball skills camp director, then as a JV coach in Salt Lake City and finally as a varsity assistant in West Valley City.
He returned to Wisconsin and took his first head coaching job at Princeton, where he led the school to its first ever top 10 ranking in the WBCA Coaches poll. During his time with the Tigers from 2004-09, he coached all-conference players for four consecutive seasons.
Hayes spent the 2009-10 school year as the head boys basketball coach at Crittendon County High School in Marion, KY. He led the program to its most wins since the 2004-05 season and coached two all-district players.
Then he returned to Wisconsin to become the West Salem boys basketball coach from 2010-14. He led that program to a top ten ranking in the AP and Coaches poll in 2014, when he guided the Panthers to their most wins since 2000. His 2012 team produced the school’s first winning season since 2004.
His next coaching stint came at Johnson Creek, where he guided the Bluejays from 2014-17. During that time, Hayes tripled participation numbers of student-athletes in three seasons. He also started and implemented the Youth Basketball Program.
Hayes got out of basketball coaching the next year in order to take over as Johnson Creek’s Dean of Students/Activities-Recreation Director.
“I think I have hired every coach currently serving in this district other than (longtime varsity football coach) Tim Wagner,” Hayes said.
Finally, Hayes was ready to step back into coaching. He found a great fit just a miles away.
“I’d been coaching my son’s group the last four years and he kept getting older and improving,” Hayes said. “It was just the matter of the right opportunity coming along, and this is a really good one that I am excited about. Division 3 was the highest level I had coached at West Salem. The kids that were at state this year were little ruggers running around my camps. Watertown will be the biggest school I have been at it.”
Koepp, who enjoyed a successful run as Watertown’s boys basketball coach from 2006-13, got to know Hayes a few years back and maintained a good rapport with him over the years.
“He interviewed me (on his Watertown Public Access show) when I was just coaching and teaching in Johnson Creek,” Hayes said. “We’ve gotten to know each other a little bit as Athletic Directors. We share a love and a passion for basketball, so I think it’s going to be a great fit.”
Just as he has everywhere he has been, Hayes leaves Johnson Creek in a better place and with fond memories.
“It was absolutely amazing,” Hayes said. “It was a tough decision to leave here. It’s been so good to me. It’s been eight amazing years teaching and coaching and as an assistant AD and then the last six in this role have been amazing. I have nothing but respect for the people here. It’s a great spot. It really is.
“At the end of the day, my itch to get back into coaching and this opportunity was just too good to pass up and I think people here understand it and are supportive of me doing this.”
