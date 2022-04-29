LAKE MILLS — Christian Oppor homered and struck out 14 in six innings of one-hit ball, propelling Columbus past the Lake Mills baseball team 7-1 in a Capitol North game on Thursday at Campus Field.
Oppor allowed an unearned run and one hit, walking three, while throwing 102 pitches to earn the decision. Brady Link pitched a scoreless seventh.
Lake Mills starter Eddy Eveland struck out nine and allowed five runs (two earned) on five hits in six frames in the loss.
The L-Cats knotted the game at 1 in the first inning as Caden Belling scored on an error. A ground out with runners on second and third then ended the scoring threat.
Oppor hit a two-out, two-run shot to right in the third to make it 3-1 before striking out the side in the third, fourth and fifth innings. A two-out, two-run single by James Mobry made it 5-1 in the sixth.
AJ Uttech had two hits, scoring three times, out of the leadoff spot for Columbus, which is 5-0 in conference contests and two games ahead of second place at the midway point of the league slate.
David Bruce doubled for Lake Mills (7-3, 3-2 Capitol North).
COLUMBUS 7, LAKE MILLS 1
Columbus 102 002 2 — 7 7 1
Lake Mills 100 000 0 — 1 2 4
Leading hitters — C: Oppor 2x3 (2B, HR), Uttech 2x4; LM: Dav. Bruce (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: Oppor W; 6-1-1-0-14-3, Link 1-1-0-0-1-1; LM: Eveland L; 6-5-5-2-9-1, Klettke 1-2-2-1-1-2.
MARSHALL 3, WATERLOO 1
MARSHALL — Cole Denniston allowed three hits over seven innings and added two hits and two RBIs in Marshall’s 3-1 Capitol South win over Waterloo’s baseball team on Thursday at Marshall Fireman’s Park.
Marshall (3-7, 3-2 in conference) broke a scoreless tie with two runs in the third. Denniston hit an RBI double and scored on Cooper Usgaard’s RBI single. Denniston drove in an insurance run in the sixth with an RBI single.
Waterloo (3-6, 2-3) scored its only run in the top of the sixth. Starting pitcher Antonio Unzueta drove in Jon Sampo with an RBI groundout.
“Frustrating loss tonight,” Waterloo baseball coach Dennis Klubertanz said. “We just didn’t generate much offensively all night. We were a little impatient at the plate at times. We pounded a lot of balls into the ground and didn’t really square many balls up.
“Antonio pitched well enough to win the game and defensively we played well committing no errors.”
Waterloo plays at Palmyra-Eagle today.
MARSHALL 3, WATERLOO 1
Waterloo 000 001 0 — 1 3 0
Marshall 002 001 X — 3 6 2
WP: Denniston
LP: Unzueta
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — W (Unzueta 4.2-5-2-2-2-5, Haseleu 1.1-1-1-1-3-1), M (Denniston 7-3-1-1-2-2)
Leading hitters — M (Denniston 2x4, 2B, Usgaard 2x4, 2B, Nolden 2x2)
