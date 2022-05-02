NEENAH — Watertown’s boys track and field team placed fourth while the girls finished sixth at the Neenah Coed Invitational on Friday.
“We had another 35 Personal Records (PRs) or Season Bests (SBs) so we continue to show improvements as we turn the calendar to May, and hopefully warmer weather,” Watertown track and field coach Chris Mertens said.
Senior Caden Maas won the shot put with a throw of 49 feet, 5 1/4 inches.
“Caden Maas moved up to No. 6 on the school top ten list as he won the shot put,” Mertens said. “It is exciting to see Caden continue to make incremental improvements week to week. Typically a pretty reserved student-athlete, Coach Carrie Hein said that even Caden let out a little excitement in the win. That is fun to see.”
Senior Jaret Boehm took third in the discus (130-09).
“While Jaret Boehm struggled a little in the discus on Friday, he still finished third,” Mertens said. “He will continue to make the adjustments necessary to improve his technique and throw further.”
The 800 relay team of senior Aden Clark, sophomore Zachary Scher and seniors Brandon Glaznap and Oliver Meyers won in 1 minute, 33.87 seconds. The 400 relay team of Glaznap, junior James Babbs and sophomores Nicholas Grover and Scher took third in 44.83.
“The boys 4x200 meter relay team won an exciting race by 0.05 seconds,” Mertens said. “The top four teams were within 0.62 seconds. Meyers anchored the relay and mentioned after the race that he could feel the Oshkosh North sprinter right behind him the entire way to the finish.”
Junior Ben Gifford placed second in the 110 high hurdles (16.04) and third in the 300 hurdles (43.36).
“Ben hurdled to a new PR in the 110 meter high hurdles and a season best in the 300 meter hurdles to finish second and third respectively,” Mertens said. “Ben has become so versatile as an athlete. He could be a factor in both hurdles and three relays as we look ahead.”
Leading the girls was senior Riley Quinn, who won the shot put (40-4 1/2) and took second in the discus (101-03).
“Riley Quinn and Megan Doherty continue to provide our team a strong scoring punch in shot put and discus by combining for 26 team points,” Mertens said.
Sophomore Aleana Tobin took second in the 3,200 in 12:57.60. Junior Mikaylah Fessler placed third in the 100 hurdles (17.79).
“Alaena ran a good 3200 meter run and was with the leader of the race through five or six laps before pulling away,” Mertens said. “Alaena has shown consistent growth in this event.”
Senior Ella Faltersack placed third in the pole vault (8-0). Freshman Addison Maas was third in the long jump (14-10 1/2). Junior Mikaylah Fessler placed third in the 100 hurdles (17.79).
“Ella jumped a PR of eight feet in the pole vault,” Mertens said. “She had some good attempts at 8-6, too. Ella is one of those four-year seniors that have stuck with track and field and is showing her best performances this season. Like others seniors, Ella shows that you can achieve your best when you stick with track and field over four seasons.
“Mikaylah ran a PR in the 100 meter hurdles. She commented after her race that it was really helpful to have two others right next to her throughout the race. Mikaylah has the competitive fire in her.
“Addison continues to jump well and consistently in the long jump. As a freshman, Addison has a tremendous upside in both the horizontal jumps and the sprints.”
Watertown hosts a Badger Conference Northeast Division quadrangular on Tuesday.
Team scores — boys: Stevens Point 222, Bay Port 121, Neenah 92, Watertown 73.5, Appleton North 63, Oshkosh North 55, Appleton West 46, Appleton East 18.5
Team scores — girls: Appleton North 192.2, Bay Port 171.7, Neenah 87, Appleton East 74.5, Appleton West 72.2, Watertown 70, Oshkosh North 23.4
