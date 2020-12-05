MILWAUKEE -- Senior guard Kylee Gnabasik scored 14 points and sophomore guard Jenna Shadoski added 10 points as the Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball team defeated Wisconsin Lutheran 49-45 in a nonconference game on Saturday at Wisconsin Lutheran College.
Gnabasik made one of her three 3-pointers in the late stages to give the Warriors (3-0) a 42-39 edge, stopping a Viking comeback. Senior guard Maya Heckmann made two crucial free throws and senior guard Olyvia Uecker made one at the line to help close it out.
"Offensively I thought we moved the ball and were more patient than we had been the last two games," Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Andy Asmus said. "Our two 3-point shooters today were Gnabasik and Shadoski, who hit two. Shadoski played nice in the moments she was in."
Wisconsin Lutheran (2-1) freshman point guard Jazzmine Smith, who had a 30-point game on Tuesday against Whitnall, led all scorers with 15 points.
"What I really liked was our effort," Asmus said. "The girls play so hard. Our defensive effort was pretty high. We put in several variations of a press. Knowing Smith is the key to the press break, we altered the press to take the girl on her and play her back so we wouldn't get beat. Smith has speed and athleticism."
The Warriors led most of the way, including 25-21 at the break, and senior guard Morgan Slonaker finished with six points.
"It was nice for the girls to play on a big court and to get in a close game, making timely free throws," Asmus said. "It was a good high school game and good for our girls to get challenged in different environment."
Lakeside plays at Luther Prep on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 49,
WISCONSIN LUTHERAN 45
Lakeside Lutheran*25*24*—*49
Wisconsin Lutheran*21*24*—*45
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN (fg ft-fta pts) — Slonaker 3 0-0 6, Heckmann 1 2-2 4, Schuetz 0 4-8 4, Gnabasik 5 1-3 14, Shadoski 3 2-2 10, Uecker 2 1-4 5, Neuberger 2 0-0 4, Murray 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 10-19 49.
WISCONSIN LUTHERAN — Smith 5 3-6 15, Lee 2 0-2 6, Hamiel 2 0-0 4, Rhyner 1 0-2 2, Mueller 2 4-7 8, Rader 1 2-3 4, Frey 1 1-3 3, Greene 1 1-1 3. Totals 15 11-24 45.
3-point goals: LL 5 (Gnabasik 3, Shadoski 2); WL 4 (Smith 2, Hamiel 2). Total fouls: LL 23; WL 19. Fouled out: Slonaker; Rhyner.
