Waterloo’s Trevor Firari pinned Lakeside Lutheran’s Elijah Grow during a 145-pound match between the two teams at a triple dual at Waterloo High School on Friday. Firari went 3-0 with three pins for the Pirates, who finished 1-2 on the day.

WATERLOO — Trevor Firari went 3-0 at 145 and 152 pounds with three pins to lead Waterloo’s wrestlers to a 1-2 finish at their triple dual with Markesan, Lakeside Lutheran and Iowa-Grant/Highland on Friday.

Juan Alonso won his 100th career match with a pin against Lakeside Lutheran at 126 pounds.

Waterloo hosts a Division 3 regional on Saturday. Lakeside Lutheran competes at the Division 2 regional in Jefferson on Saturday.

WATERLOO 63,

LAKESIDE 12

106 — Fernando Carillo (W) received forfeit

113 — Double Forfeit

120 — Dane McIlvain (LL) received forfeit

126 — Juan Alonso (W) pinned Noah Weidner (LL) at 0:55

132 — Jonathan Aguero (W) dec. Sam Schmidt (LL) 6-1

138 — Riley Schmidt (LL) pinned Jacob Soter (W) at 5:59

145 — Trevor Firari (W) pinned Elijah Grow (LL) at 0:53

152 — Kyle Fugate (W) pinned Crandon Dwyer (LL) at 2:30

160 — Max Schneider (W) received forfeit

170 — Dylan Bostwick (W) received forfeit

182 — Brice Melchior (W) received forfeit

195 — Ian Spoke (W) received forfeit

220 — Max Besl (W) pinned Austin Haley (LL) at 3:32

285 — Gavin Wright (W) received forfeit

MARKESAN 70, LAKESIDE 6

106 — Edgar Hernandez (M) received forfeit

113 — Double Forfeit

120 — Chase Powell (M) pinned Dane McIlvain (LL) at 3:19

126 — Carter Newton (M) pinned Noah Weidner (LL) at 0:38

132 — Cole Slark (M) pinned Sam Schmidt (LL) at 2:44

138 — Gavin Campnell (M) major dec. Riley Schmidt (LL) 10-2

145 — Tyler Mast (M) pinned Elijah Grow (LL) at 0:38

152 — Caleb Stoll (M) pinned Crandon Dwyer (LL) at 2:25

160 — Brock Straks (M) received forfeit

170 — Jaden Walker (M) received forfeit

182 — Devin Brooks (M) received forfeit

195 — Andrew Worm (M) received forfeit

220 — Austin Haley (LL) pinned Ethan Rowe (M) at 1:00

285 — Jayden Digman (M) received forfeit

IOWA-GRANT/HIGHLAND 72,

LAKESIDE 10

106 — Ryder Welsh (IGH) received forfeit

113 — Elliot Biba (IGH) received forfeit

120 — Mason Welsh (IGH) pinned Dane McIlvain (LL) at 2:50

126 — Caden Lindner (IGH) pinned Noah Weidner (LL) at 0:13

132 — Riley Schmidt (LL) major dec. Dax Smelzer (IGH) 12-3

138 — Sam Schmidt (LL) received forfeit

145 — Emmerson Moen (IGH) pinned Elijah Grow (LL) at 0:57

152 — Andrew Winders (IGH) pinned Crandon Dwyer (LL) at 0:47

160 — Darren Laufenberg (IGH) received forfeit

170 — Jayden Bompkamp (IGH) received forfeit

182 — Brach Holman (IGH) received forfeit

195 — Cal Dorota (IGH) received forfeit

220 — Isaac Biba (IGH) pinned Austin Haley (LL) at 2:39

285 — Donald Laufenberg (IGH) received forfeit

IOWA-GRANT/HIGHLAND 61,

WATERLOO 12

106 — Elliot Biba (IGH) major dec. Fernando Carillo (W) 16-2

113 — Ryder Welsh (IGH) received forfeit

120 — Nikolei Freymiller (IGH) received forfeit

126 — Mason Welsh (IGH) pinned Juan Alonso (W) at 5:20

132 — Caden Lindner (IGH) dec. Jonathan Aguero (W) 10-5

138 — Jacob Soter (W) dec. Dax Smelzer (IGH) 7-5

145 — Trevor Firari (W) pinned Emmerson Moen (IGH) at 1:01

152 — Andrew Winders (IGH) pinned Kyle Fugate (W) at 1:30

160 — Darren Laufenberg (IGH) pinned Max Schneider (W) at 2:55

170 — Jayden Bompkamp (IGH) pinned Dylan Bostwick (W) at 5:40

182 — Brice Melchior (W) dec. Joseph Bomkamp (IGH) 3-1

195 — Hudson Brown (IGH) pinned Ian Spoke (W) at 2:53

220 — Isaac Biba (IGH) pinned Max Besl (W) at 0:40

285 — Donald Laufenberg (IGH) pinned Gavin Wright (W) at 1:45

MARKESAN 48, WATERLOO 15

106 — Edgar Hernandez (M) dec. Fernando Carillo (W) 7-1

113 — Double Forfeit

120 — Double Forfeit

126 — Cole Slark (M) dec. Juan Alonso (W) 6-5

132 — Carter Newton (M) pinned Jonathan Aguero (W) at 1:30

138 — Gavin Campnell (M) pinned Jacob Soter (W) at 0:20

145 — Caleb Stoll (M) pinned Kyle Fugate (W) at 2:35

152 — Trevor Firari (W) dec. Brock Straks (M) 8-3

160 — Jaden Walker (M) pinned Max Schneider (W) at 1:40

170 — Devin Brooks (M) pinned Dylan Bostwick (W) at 0:40

182 — Noah Hanefeld (M) pinned Brice Melchior (W) at 5:40

195 — Reynol Limon (W) pinned Ethan Rowe (M) at 1:25

220 — Jayden Digman (M) pinned Max Besl (W) at 0:15

285 — Gavin Wright (W) received forfeit

JOHNSON CREEK 42, HUSTISFORD 15

HUSTISFORD — Johnson Creek’s wrestlers defeated Hustisford 42-15 on Saturday morning.

Caden Heth (138), Dylan Gruss (160) and Leo Sabala (182) won by fall for Johnson Creek. Kylee Firari (120) and Evan Nicholls (285) won by fall for Hustisford.

Both teams compete at the Waterloo regional on Saturday.

JOHNSON CREEK 42,

HUSTISFORD 15

106 — Connor Gerstner (JC) received forfeit

113 — Double Forfeit

120 — Kylee Firari (H) pinned Gavin Riley (JC) at 3:04

126 — Double Forfeit

132 — Double Forfeit

138 — Caden Heth (JC) pinned Mike Beavers (H) at 3:35

145 — Taylor Joseph (JC) received forfeit

152 — Dom Rabee (JC) received forfeit

160 — Dylan Gruss (JC) pinned Landon Hintz (H) at 1:59

170 — Howie Olszewski (JC) received forfeit

182 — Leo Sabala (JC) pinned Cyan Malterer (H) at 4:56

195 — Mason Nicholls (H) received forfeit

220 — Double Forfeit

285 — Evan Nicholls (H) dec. Kevin Morales (JC) 5-3

