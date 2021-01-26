WATERLOO — Trevor Firari went 3-0 at 145 and 152 pounds with three pins to lead Waterloo’s wrestlers to a 1-2 finish at their triple dual with Markesan, Lakeside Lutheran and Iowa-Grant/Highland on Friday.
Juan Alonso won his 100th career match with a pin against Lakeside Lutheran at 126 pounds.
Waterloo hosts a Division 3 regional on Saturday. Lakeside Lutheran competes at the Division 2 regional in Jefferson on Saturday.
WATERLOO 63,
LAKESIDE 12
106 — Fernando Carillo (W) received forfeit
113 — Double Forfeit
120 — Dane McIlvain (LL) received forfeit
126 — Juan Alonso (W) pinned Noah Weidner (LL) at 0:55
132 — Jonathan Aguero (W) dec. Sam Schmidt (LL) 6-1
138 — Riley Schmidt (LL) pinned Jacob Soter (W) at 5:59
145 — Trevor Firari (W) pinned Elijah Grow (LL) at 0:53
152 — Kyle Fugate (W) pinned Crandon Dwyer (LL) at 2:30
160 — Max Schneider (W) received forfeit
170 — Dylan Bostwick (W) received forfeit
182 — Brice Melchior (W) received forfeit
195 — Ian Spoke (W) received forfeit
220 — Max Besl (W) pinned Austin Haley (LL) at 3:32
285 — Gavin Wright (W) received forfeit
MARKESAN 70, LAKESIDE 6
106 — Edgar Hernandez (M) received forfeit
113 — Double Forfeit
120 — Chase Powell (M) pinned Dane McIlvain (LL) at 3:19
126 — Carter Newton (M) pinned Noah Weidner (LL) at 0:38
132 — Cole Slark (M) pinned Sam Schmidt (LL) at 2:44
138 — Gavin Campnell (M) major dec. Riley Schmidt (LL) 10-2
145 — Tyler Mast (M) pinned Elijah Grow (LL) at 0:38
152 — Caleb Stoll (M) pinned Crandon Dwyer (LL) at 2:25
160 — Brock Straks (M) received forfeit
170 — Jaden Walker (M) received forfeit
182 — Devin Brooks (M) received forfeit
195 — Andrew Worm (M) received forfeit
220 — Austin Haley (LL) pinned Ethan Rowe (M) at 1:00
285 — Jayden Digman (M) received forfeit
IOWA-GRANT/HIGHLAND 72,
LAKESIDE 10
106 — Ryder Welsh (IGH) received forfeit
113 — Elliot Biba (IGH) received forfeit
120 — Mason Welsh (IGH) pinned Dane McIlvain (LL) at 2:50
126 — Caden Lindner (IGH) pinned Noah Weidner (LL) at 0:13
132 — Riley Schmidt (LL) major dec. Dax Smelzer (IGH) 12-3
138 — Sam Schmidt (LL) received forfeit
145 — Emmerson Moen (IGH) pinned Elijah Grow (LL) at 0:57
152 — Andrew Winders (IGH) pinned Crandon Dwyer (LL) at 0:47
160 — Darren Laufenberg (IGH) received forfeit
170 — Jayden Bompkamp (IGH) received forfeit
182 — Brach Holman (IGH) received forfeit
195 — Cal Dorota (IGH) received forfeit
220 — Isaac Biba (IGH) pinned Austin Haley (LL) at 2:39
285 — Donald Laufenberg (IGH) received forfeit
IOWA-GRANT/HIGHLAND 61,
WATERLOO 12
106 — Elliot Biba (IGH) major dec. Fernando Carillo (W) 16-2
113 — Ryder Welsh (IGH) received forfeit
120 — Nikolei Freymiller (IGH) received forfeit
126 — Mason Welsh (IGH) pinned Juan Alonso (W) at 5:20
132 — Caden Lindner (IGH) dec. Jonathan Aguero (W) 10-5
138 — Jacob Soter (W) dec. Dax Smelzer (IGH) 7-5
145 — Trevor Firari (W) pinned Emmerson Moen (IGH) at 1:01
152 — Andrew Winders (IGH) pinned Kyle Fugate (W) at 1:30
160 — Darren Laufenberg (IGH) pinned Max Schneider (W) at 2:55
170 — Jayden Bompkamp (IGH) pinned Dylan Bostwick (W) at 5:40
182 — Brice Melchior (W) dec. Joseph Bomkamp (IGH) 3-1
195 — Hudson Brown (IGH) pinned Ian Spoke (W) at 2:53
220 — Isaac Biba (IGH) pinned Max Besl (W) at 0:40
285 — Donald Laufenberg (IGH) pinned Gavin Wright (W) at 1:45
MARKESAN 48, WATERLOO 15
106 — Edgar Hernandez (M) dec. Fernando Carillo (W) 7-1
113 — Double Forfeit
120 — Double Forfeit
126 — Cole Slark (M) dec. Juan Alonso (W) 6-5
132 — Carter Newton (M) pinned Jonathan Aguero (W) at 1:30
138 — Gavin Campnell (M) pinned Jacob Soter (W) at 0:20
145 — Caleb Stoll (M) pinned Kyle Fugate (W) at 2:35
152 — Trevor Firari (W) dec. Brock Straks (M) 8-3
160 — Jaden Walker (M) pinned Max Schneider (W) at 1:40
170 — Devin Brooks (M) pinned Dylan Bostwick (W) at 0:40
182 — Noah Hanefeld (M) pinned Brice Melchior (W) at 5:40
195 — Reynol Limon (W) pinned Ethan Rowe (M) at 1:25
220 — Jayden Digman (M) pinned Max Besl (W) at 0:15
285 — Gavin Wright (W) received forfeit
JOHNSON CREEK 42, HUSTISFORD 15
HUSTISFORD — Johnson Creek’s wrestlers defeated Hustisford 42-15 on Saturday morning.
Caden Heth (138), Dylan Gruss (160) and Leo Sabala (182) won by fall for Johnson Creek. Kylee Firari (120) and Evan Nicholls (285) won by fall for Hustisford.
Both teams compete at the Waterloo regional on Saturday.
JOHNSON CREEK 42,
HUSTISFORD 15
106 — Connor Gerstner (JC) received forfeit
113 — Double Forfeit
120 — Kylee Firari (H) pinned Gavin Riley (JC) at 3:04
126 — Double Forfeit
132 — Double Forfeit
138 — Caden Heth (JC) pinned Mike Beavers (H) at 3:35
145 — Taylor Joseph (JC) received forfeit
152 — Dom Rabee (JC) received forfeit
160 — Dylan Gruss (JC) pinned Landon Hintz (H) at 1:59
170 — Howie Olszewski (JC) received forfeit
182 — Leo Sabala (JC) pinned Cyan Malterer (H) at 4:56
195 — Mason Nicholls (H) received forfeit
220 — Double Forfeit
285 — Evan Nicholls (H) dec. Kevin Morales (JC) 5-3
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.