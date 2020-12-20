Senior Night in 2020 was still a party, but a really quiet one.
With no spectators allowed at Watertown High School sporting events due to the pandemic, the girls basketball team had the place to itself.
“It could be worse,” Watertown senior forward Teya Maas said. “At least we’re playing, which is nice. It kind of sucks not having our parents here, but I’m just happy we’re on the court.”
Four seniors — Avalon Uecke, Maas, Aubrey Schmutzler and Sydney Linskens — led Watertown to a 53-39 win over Badger South rival Edgewood on Saturday night.
Linskens scored all five of her points in the first half, hitting one of team’s six 3s in the game. Maas got going late in the half, scoring 11 of her points in the opening frame to help Watertown (5-2) take a 31-21 lead into halftime. The Goslings kept the lead in double figures throughout the second half, when Uecke scored nine of her game-high 16 points. Schmutzler added eight points.
“We push through, we hustle, we rebound as best we can,” Maas said. “I thought we rebounded really well tonight. We kept the energy up. The people on the bench really help with that, because we have nobody in the stands, so it’s nice that we have our bench to keep us going.”
Watertown was picked to win the Badger South by Wissports coming into the season, while Edgewood was picked second. The Goslings were picked to finish sixth in the league just three years ago. Last season, they lost two close games to eventual champion Oregon and finished second.
“I can’t say I blame them,” Watertown girls basketball coach Matt Stollberg said of those old prognostications.
“The previous season, we graduated a lot from my first year here and we weren’t expected to do much and that team really did well and overachieved, but then a lot of those kids graduated as well, so we had a lot of new kids up who had never played varsity. We started 2-3, so it wasn’t looking that way, but their work ethic carried them through. It’s not always pretty, but they come up with big plays.
“Playing hard and playing focused, it makes a bigger difference than people probably realize. For this group, now, it’s different this year. Last year, we were the underdog. This year, we were picked No. 1. That’s what made this came that much bigger, because Edgewood was picked No. 2. They are also senior heavy and talented and have scholarship kids, so it was really cool for them to make a solid statement, like we actually belong there.”
Sarah Lazar scored 11 of her team-high 13 points for Edgewood in the first half. The Crusaders pressured well and forced the Goslings to work on offense, but Watertown made them even more miserable on the other end. When the Goslings weren’t coming up with steals, they forced Edgewood into contested shots and cleaned up the boards time and again.
“It really feels nice (being considered the favorite),” Schmutzler said. “I feel like we’ve earned that respect. This group has played together since fourth grade and they have become my family and it’s just great that we’ve earned the No. 1 spot. Unfortunately, we can’t actually earn it this year but we’re proving it every day.
“Defense has always been my thing, personally, but us as a team, we always get offense off of our defense. And we don’t just get it by showing up. We work so hard on our defense. Other people try 1-3-1, but it just doesn’t work. We work so hard. By the end of practice, we are just dead. We work with seven people on offense, just to get us going, so sometimes in games, it feels like there’s only five people.
“This game was a testament to how hard we worked. We beat Edgewood by a fair amount, and they are picked right below us. It’s just amazing to be able to prove that we deserve to be picked first. I wish we could make a plaque … ‘Predicted to be first in conference.’”
Though the outcome never seemed in doubt in the second half, Schmutzler and Uecke truly put the game out of reach with back-to-back 3s. Schmutzler’s 3 from the top of the key with 10 minutes, 24 seconds remaining and Uecke’s triple from the wing with 9:51 to go extended the lead to 41-23.
“A lot of times, there’s a lid on the bucket for our team,” Schmutzler said. “That’s definitely not our strong suit, but when we get going, we really bring each other up. I feel like one of us start feeling better, the rest of us feel like we can do this and we all start playing better. Everybody has a role (especially on defense). A lot of times, by the end of the season, we are so in synch, that if they make a pass, we’re there. We all move as one unit. We’re so connected. It’s amazing.”
Even though the current vibe is somewhere between the NBA bubble and a morgue, basketball is still basketball between the lines.
“I thought it would be a lot more weird with the masks, but as soon as the ball tips off, it’s kind of the same and it really puts a lot of focus on what’s happening out on the court,” Stollberg said. “We’d rather have fans here, but we’re very grateful for the opportunity. It’s great to see them out there. It was an odd Senior Night, but it was still a special night for those kids.”
It was an early Senior Night, a celebration normally reserved for the final regular season home game. But with the potential for stops and starts due to the pandemic, getting the recognition out of the way early made sense. For now, the seniors intend to enjoy being the leaders and all that comes with it.
“Being a senior, it’s a lot of pressure,” Maas said. “You’ve got to be a leader on the team, which is hard. Everybody looks up to you and you have to know everything, but it’s kind of nice to have everybody look up to me. It’s sad to think about (it ending), but we’ve still got a lot of season left.”
Watertown was originally scheduled to play at Janesville Craig on Tuesday, but the game had to be postponed as the Cougars were forced into quarantine protocols. The Goslings travel to face Wilmot on Monday, Dec. 28, then host Reedsburg for an afternoon game on Tuesday, Dec. 29.
JV wins: Watertown’s junior varsity won 32-27.
WATERTOWN 53, EDGEWOOD 39
Edgewood 21 18 — 39
Watertown 31 22 — 53
Edgewood (fg ft-fta pts) — Nwankwo 0 0-2 0, Barth 1 0-0 2, Iglar 1 0-0 3, Deang 2 5-6 10, Olson 2 0-0 5, Meriggioli 2 0-0 6, Lazar 4 5-6 13 Totals 4 5-6 39
Watertown fg ft-fta pts) — Linskens 2 0-0 5, Quinn 2 0-0 4, Schmutzler 3 0-0 8, Gifford 1 0-0 3, Hinrichs 1 2-3 4, Maas 4 5-8 13, Uecke 6 2-2 16 Totals 19 9-13 53
Three-point goals — E (Iglar 1, Deang 1, Olson 1, Meriggioli 2 0-0 6) W (Linskens 1, Schmutzler 2, Gifford 1, Uecke 2)
Total fouls — E 13, W 12
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.