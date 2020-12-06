Tim Ladron continues to have his alma mater's number.
Beaver Dam's boys basketball coach led his program to its ninth consecutive victory over Watertown, a 51-49 win at WHS in the season opener for the Goslings on Saturday night.
Senior point guard Nate Abel, a recent Michigan Tech commit, scored 15 of his game-high 22 points in the first half to lead Beaver Dam to a 31-22 halftime lead.
"He's pretty handy," Watertown boys basketball coach Jim O'Leary said. "He hit all three of his 3s in the first half."
The Golden Beavers (2-0) led from wire-to-wire, though Watertown whittled down what had been an 11-point deficit to a one-possession game down the stretch. The Goslings twice had possessions with a chance to take the lead. Trailing 42-40, they missed a 3, and later turned the ball over while trailing 47-46.
Junior guard Alex Soto made four free throws in the final 25 seconds to ice the game for BD. Watertown hit the last of its six 3-pointers on the night just ahead of the buzzer to close out the scoring.
"They returned five starters from last year, and they played Baraboo on Tuesday, so they had a game in," O'Leary said. "They've got everybody back. They are not very big but they are quicker than all get out, and very athletic. I told the kids, there's nothing good about losing and I'm sick to my stomach, but I am so proud of your perseverance. We didn't give up and put a scare in them."
Junior forward Nathan Gapinski led Watertown with 16 points. Junior guard Ollie Meyers added 11. Six different Goslings hit a 3-pointer in this one.
"In the second half, we did a lot better on the boards," O'Leary said. "We weren't doing well in the first half. Part of it was just getting the ball ripped away. Our guys were in position, but they weren't rebounding strong. We did a much better job with that in the second half, and they cooled off."
Watertown committed 17 turnovers in the loss and finished just 3-of-7 at the foul line.
"We didn't get many free throws, and we've got to change that," O'Leary said. "But we're going to be working on stuff from a position of encouragement, because Beaver Dam is a good team with a really good player and they are very well coached."
Gosling senior guard Patrick Lampe made a 3-pointer and Gapinski knocked down a midrange jumper to cut the Golden Beaver lead to 38-34 with 12 minutes, 30 seconds left in the game.
Junior wing Brady Martin had a pair of buckets sandwiched around a Gapinski putback to make it 40-35 with 10:30 to go.
Senior forward Kaleb Roberts scored on a baby hook before senior guard Carson Peirick buried a corner 3-pointer, edging Watertown closer at 42-40 at the 8-minute mark.
Junior guard Trenton Shelton's finger roll layin and a Gapinski transition 2 made it 47-44. Meyers converted a steal into an easy bucket as the Goslings were within one with 2:15 left.
Senior guard Jackson Wehner had a steal with under 1:30 to play but the Goslings were able to get a shot up, turning it over 20 seconds later. Beaver Dam dribbled around the perimeter for 30 seconds after calling a timeout before Soto knocked down the first two of his four bonus free throws to help seal it.
Watertown hosts Columbus on Tuesday. JV and JV2 games start at 5:45 p.m., followed by the varsity at approximately 7:15 p.m.
BEAVER DAM 51, WATERTOWN 49
Beaver Dam 31 20 -- 51
Watertown 22 27 -- 49
Beaver Dam (fg ftm-fta tps) - Tyler Bunkoske 4 3-3 12, Brady Helbing 1 0-0 2, Alex Soto 3 4-4 11, Evan Sharkey 1 0-2 2, Nate Abel 8 3-4 22, Braxton Davis 0 2-2 2 Totals 17 12-15 51
Watertown (fg ftm-fta tps) - Jackson Wehner 1 0-0 3, Ollie Meyers 5 0-0 11, Trenton Shelton 2 0-2 5, Patrick Lampe 1 0-0 3, Carson Peirick 1 0-0 3, Nate Gapinski 6 3-5 16, Brady Martin 2 0-0 4, Kaleb Roberts 2 0-0 4 Totals 20 3-7 49
Three-point goals - BD (Bunkoske 1, Sota 1, Abel 3), W (Wehner 1, Meyers 1, Shelton 1, Lampe 1, Peirick 1, Gapinski 1)
Total fouls -- BD 9, W 16
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.