WATERLOO — Ava Foley led all scorers with 22 points in Belleville's 73-50 Capitol South win over Waterloo's girls basketball team on Friday.

Foley scored 13 of her points in the first half for Belleville (11-1, 2-0 in conference), which led 29-21 at halftime.

Brenna Huebner scored 13 points and Kylie Webster added 11 for Waterloo (6-7, 2-2).

The Pirates travel to face Dodgeland on Monday.

BELLEVILLE 73, WATERLOO 50

Belleville 29 44 — 73
Waterloo 21 29 — 50

Belleville (fg ft-fta tp) — Benash 0 0-2 0, Winkers 2 0-0 6, A. Edge 2 0-2 6, Stampfl 3 5-6 11, K. Edge 3 0-0 9, DeSmet 1 0-2 2, Foley 9 3-3 22, A. Caskey 2 5-6 9, Smith 2 2-2 6, Doyle 1 0-0 2, M. Caskey 0 0-2 0 Totals 25 15-25 73

Waterloo (fg ft-fta tp) — K. Webster 3 4-6 11, Jaehnke 4 0-0 9, Seeber 1 0-0 3, Blundell 2 4-6 9, Huebner 4 4-4 13, Ran 0 1-2 1, Baumann 2 0-0 4, Albrecht 0 0-4 0 Totals 16 13-22 50

Three-point goals — B (Winkers 2, A. Edge 2, K. Edge 3, Foley), W (K. Webster, Jaehnke, Seeber, Blundell, Huebner)
Total fouls — B 19, W 19
Fouled out — W (Lauersdorf)
