Bader's double-double leads Trojans past Horicon Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Jan 7, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JUNEAU — Senior forward Adrianne Bader’s double-double of 17 points and 13 rebounds led Dodgeland’s girls basketball team in a 55-36 Trailways East win over Horicon on Thursday.Sophomore Emma Carpenter chipped in with 10 points and nine rebounds and senior guard Miranda Firari added 10 points for Dodgeland (6-4, 3-2 in conference).“We fought through foul problems tonight,” Dodgeland girls basketball coach Tim Shramek said.Dodgeland hosts Pardeeville on Tuesday.DODGELAND 55, HORICON 36Horicon 16 20 — 36Dodgeland 27 28 — 55Horicon (fg ft-fta tp) — Boeck 1 2-6 4, Kane 3 1-6 8, Condon 1 0-0 2, Heler 3 3-4 11, Roggenbaur 1 0-0 2, Gueterberg 0 1-4 1, Zielinski 1 0-0 3, Reinwald 2 1-3 5 Totals 12 8-23 36Dodgeland (fg ft-fta tp) — Schultz 2 0-0 5, Kohn 1 2-4 5, Knueppel 1 2-4 5, Carpenter 5 0-4 10, Firari 4 0-0 10, Verbeten 0 1-2 1, Kombis 1 0-0 2, Bader 7 3-5 17 Totals 21 8-19 55Three-point goals — H (Kane, Heller 2, Zielinski), D (Schultz, Kohn, Knueppel, Firari 2)Total fouls — H 21, D 25Fouled out — D (Firari) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Clyman, Lowell and Reeseville fire departments merge Downtown cafe finishing remodeling Marcos P. Dominguez Todd M. Maas Bond set at $2,500 in alleged Jefferson assaults Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.