JUNEAU — Senior forward Adrianne Bader’s double-double of 17 points and 13 rebounds led Dodgeland’s girls basketball team in a 55-36 Trailways East win over Horicon on Thursday.

Sophomore Emma Carpenter chipped in with 10 points and nine rebounds and senior guard Miranda Firari added 10 points for Dodgeland (6-4, 3-2 in conference).

“We fought through foul problems tonight,” Dodgeland girls basketball coach Tim Shramek said.

Dodgeland hosts Pardeeville on Tuesday.

DODGELAND 55, HORICON 36

Horicon 16 20 — 36

Dodgeland 27 28 — 55

Horicon (fg ft-fta tp) — Boeck 1 2-6 4, Kane 3 1-6 8, Condon 1 0-0 2, Heler 3 3-4 11, Roggenbaur 1 0-0 2, Gueterberg 0 1-4 1, Zielinski 1 0-0 3, Reinwald 2 1-3 5 Totals 12 8-23 36

Dodgeland (fg ft-fta tp) — Schultz 2 0-0 5, Kohn 1 2-4 5, Knueppel 1 2-4 5, Carpenter 5 0-4 10, Firari 4 0-0 10, Verbeten 0 1-2 1, Kombis 1 0-0 2, Bader 7 3-5 17 Totals 21 8-19 55

Three-point goals — H (Kane, Heller 2, Zielinski), D (Schultz, Kohn, Knueppel, Firari 2)

Total fouls — H 21, D 25

Fouled out — D (Firari)

