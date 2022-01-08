HUSTISFORD — Having won its first state title last March, Hustisford’s boys basketball program still had a couple things left on its to-do list.
Namely, beating Lourdes Academy for the first time and winning the Trailways East for the first time.
Lourdes looked vulnerable after a 10-point home loss to Oakfield one month ago, and brought a three-game losing streak into Friday’s game with Hustisford in a matchup of defending Division 4 and 5 state champions.
Just like Husty, these Knights have several new starters, but the game had a heavyweight bout feel to it nonetheless.
Lourdes just missed having four players in double figures, and that balance was just enough to overcome a monster 35-point game by Hustisford senior guard Gavin Thimm to win 61-57 in overtime at the Falcons’ Nest.
Lourdes (7-4, 4-1 in conference) got 17 points from 6-foot-5 senior forward Malith Liabwill, 15 from senior guard Dominic Kane and 13 from senior guard Jack Seibold, while sophomore J.J. McKellips poured in eight points.
The Knights shot 19-of-29 for the game and 7-of-12 in overtime from the foul line to hand Hustisford (8-2, 4-1) its first league loss of the season. Lourdes made six 3-pointers but shot poorly from the perimeter otherwise. The Knights made up for that by winning the turnover battle 19-9.
Liabwill had five of Lourdes’ eight steals and turned one of them into a dunk to spark a five-point run to open the second half to give his team a 30-27 lead.
"They are very quick,” Hustisford boys basketball coach Otto Hopfinger said. "Sometimes, you make that pass that’s normally going to work against the majority of the teams you are playing and all of a sudden, bang, one of their quick guys comes in there and gets a hand on it. They like to fast break, definitely, and they like to attack once they get it."
The Knights took their biggest lead at 39-31 on a 3 by Lucas Schettle with 12 minutes, 22 seconds left in regulation.
Thimm refused to let the game get away from Husty, scoring 10 points during a 12-2 run to put the Falcons back in front. He began the run with a four-point play, converted two steals including one for a breakaway dunk and finished the run with a bucket in the lane off an inbounds play to put Husty up 43-42 with 6:50 to go.
Lourdes regained the lead on two free throws by Kane and never trailed again. The Knights missed just enough foul shots to leave the door open, and Thimm tied the game at 50-50 by hitting the front end of the bonus with 12 seconds left. The Falcons got the rebound when he missed the second foul shot and took a time out.
Thimm was well defended on the final play and senior Nathan Newville’s potential game-winning 3 from the top of the key did not go.
Seibold opened the scoring in overtime with a tough spin move in the lane. Liabwill added two free throws and Kane converted a steal to cap off a 6-0 run.
Thimm was mauled driving to the basket twice, once in the final minute of regulation and once early in overtime, but no foul was called. Yet he still kept the Falcons in contention with two 3s, one from deep and another from the top after a strong step-back move. That shot cut it to 58-56. Both teams made a free throw from there, but when Liabwill missed both ends with 14 seconds left, the Falcons had one last chance.
Thimm brought the ball up and found senior Josh Peplinski open in the lane, but his shot didn’t go with six seconds left. The Knights got the rebound and iced the game with two free throws.
“I can’t say enough about what Gavin did there at the end when we needed some baskets, to keep us in the game,” Hopfinger said. "We kept battling back.
"We had an opportunity to win in regulation, and we had an opportunity to tie in overtime. The ball just didn’t want to go in the basket. What are you going to do. We had our opportunities. We played hard and were moving the ball. I am very proud of the way they played tonight.
"We had a couple plays at the end, where it seemed like it was off of them and they got the ball in crucial situations. They made their free throws. Their normal percentage isn’t that great, but you’ve got to give them credit, they made their free throws.”
Freshman forward Caleb Peplinski hauled in seven rebounds for the game and scored six of his nine points in the first half to help Husty build its biggest lead, up 21-14 with seven minutes to go.
Senior forward Blake Peplinski scored just four points but had a huge game otherwise with 11 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals.
"We had momentum early,” Hopfinger said. "They hit some clutch shots when they needed to. It was a dogfight. Either team could have won this game.
"Their offense (in the first half) was our turnovers. They were getting some easier baskets than they should have. Other than that, in the halfcourt defense, it was pretty much locked down. They got some 3s but they were uncomfortable with (shooting) them. I felt confident when we came out in the second half, played outstanding defense again, with four or five blocks to start the second half.”
Hustisford travels to play Deerfield on Tuesday. The Falcons then travel to play league leader Oakfield (8-2, 5-0) on Thursday.
"We still control our own destiny, so we’ve got to get back to work,” Hopfinger said. "I think this game is going to help us in our growth a lot, having to work together and not giving up. There were times when they got the momentum and we fought right back and never let them pull away."
LOURDES 61, HUSTISFORD 57
Lourdes 25 25 11 — 61
Hustisford 27 23 7 — 57
Lourdes (fg ft-fta tp) — Kane 4 3-5 15, Seibold 3 7-8 13, Schettle 1 0-0 3, Arnoldussen 1 0-1 2, Pritzl 0 2-4 2, Liabwell 5 7-11 17, McKellips 3 0-0 8 18 19-29 61
Hustisford (fg ft-fta tp) — C. Peplinski 4 0-3 9, J. Peplinski 2 0-1 4, Thimm 11 9-11 35, Br. Peplinski 2 0-0 4, Maas 0 1-2 1, Bl. Peplinski 2 0-0 4 Totals 21 10-17 57
Three-point goals — L (Kane 2, Seibold, Schettle, McKellips 2), H (C. Peplinski, Thimm 4)
Total fouls — L 16, H 20
Fouled out — L (McKellips), H (Bl. Peplinski)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.