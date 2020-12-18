PRAIRIE DU SAC — Devin Breunig’s game-high 20 points led three Sauk Prairie players in double figures in a 54-44 win over Watertown’s boys basketball team on Friday.
Watertown (2-2) trailed 22-19 at halftime and couldn’t overtake Sauk Prairie (4-0) in the final minutes. The Eagles hit eight free throws down the stretch to ice it.
"We really struggled to score and put any pressure on them,” Watertown boys basketball coach Jim O’Leary said. “The defense played well enough, but on offense we were not shooting it very well and turned it over. We’ve got to do more than eight free throw attempts. We have to get more people involved in the offense and looking for their shot.”
Junior forward Nate Gapinski led the Goslings with 12 points. Senior forward Kaleb Roberts added 10 points and junior guards Ollie Meyers and Trenton Shelton each added nine.
Watertown hosts Janesville Craig on Tuesday 7:15 p.m.
SAUK PRAIRIE 54, WATERTOWN 44
Watertown 19 25 — 44
Sauk Prairie 22 32 — 54
Watertown (fg ft-fta pts) — Wehner 1 1-2 3, Meyers 3 3-4 9, Shelton 3 3-4 9, Lampe 1 0-0 2, Gapinski 5 1-2 12, Clark 1 0-0 2, Roberts 5 0-0 10, Clifford 2 0-0 4 Totals 19 5-8 44
Sauk Prairie (fg ft-fta pts) - K Been 1 0-1 2, Uselman 0 1-2 1, I. Breunig 4 2-2 11, Wilson 5 1-1 11, D. Breunig 8 4-5 20, Kerska 1 6-9 9 Totals 19 14-20 54
Three-point goals - W (Gapinski 1), SP (I. Breunig 1, Kerska 1)
Total fouls - W 16, SP 8
Fouled out - W (Gapinski)
