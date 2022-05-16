Rockets roll past Rebels Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email May 16, 2022 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NEOSHO — Starting pitcher Benjamin Lambert hit a three-run homer to center in the fifth inning for the Neosho Rockets in a 13-3 Rock River League victory the Helenville Rebels on Sunday.Robby Proehl and Gabe Wendt each had three of Neosho’s 12 hits and drove in two runs. Shane Murphy added two hits and two RBIs and threw the final two innings in relief.Lambert struck out six over three innings. Austin Gellar earned the win in middle relief, allowing no runs or hits with four strikeouts and three walks over three innings.Casey Palm had two hits and three RBIs for Helenville. Starter Josh Schoonoever had nine strikeouts over six innings in defeat.NEOSHO 13, HELENVILLE 3Helenville 001 000 20 — 3 12 3Neosho 020 034 13 — 13 12 3WP: GellarLP: SchoonoverHelenville (ab-r-h-rbi) — Hodel 4-1-0-0, Drager 2-0-0-0, Fry 3-0-1-0, Schoonover 3-2-1-0, Palm 4-0-2-3, Kopplin 4-0-0-0, Dickrell 2-0-0-0, Drew 1-0-0-0, Comfort 4-0-1-0, Kostroski 4-0-0-0 Totals 31-3-5-3Neosho (ab-r-h-rbi) — Gellar 5-1-0-0, Lauersdorf 4-3-1-1, Proehl 4-3-3-2, Murphy 5-2-2-2, Lambert 3-2-1-3, Schroeder 4-0-1-0, Roth 1-0-0-0, Wendt 4-2-3-2, Schramm 2-0-0-1, Meises 3-0-0-0, Sutter 1-0-1-1 Totals 36-13-12-122B — H (Palm 2), N (Wendt, Proehl, Schroeder, Murphy, Lauersdorf)HR — N (Lambert)Pitching — HO: Schoonover (H) 7 in 6, Kostroski (H) 4 in 1, Draeger (H) 1 in 0.1, Lambert (N) 3 in 3, Gellar (N) 0 in 3, Murphy (N) 2 in 2. R: Schoonover (H) 9, Kostroski (H) 4, Draeger (H) 0, Lambert (N) 1, Gellar (N) 0, Murphy (N) 2. SO: Schoonover (H) 9, Kostroski (H) 0, Draeger (H) 1, Lambert (N) 6, Gellar (N) 4, Murphy (N) 5. BB: Schoonoever (H) 3, Kostroski (H) 2, Draeger (H) 0, Lambert (N) 2, Gellar (N) 3, Murphy (N) 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 5-13
