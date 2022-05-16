NEOSHO — Starting pitcher Benjamin Lambert hit a three-run homer to center in the fifth inning for the Neosho Rockets in a 13-3 Rock River League victory the Helenville Rebels on Sunday.

Robby Proehl and Gabe Wendt each had three of Neosho’s 12 hits and drove in two runs. Shane Murphy added two hits and two RBIs and threw the final two innings in relief.

Lambert struck out six over three innings. Austin Gellar earned the win in middle relief, allowing no runs or hits with four strikeouts and three walks over three innings.

Casey Palm had two hits and three RBIs for Helenville. Starter Josh Schoonoever had nine strikeouts over six innings in defeat.

NEOSHO 13, HELENVILLE 3

Helenville 001 000 20 — 3 12 3

Neosho 020 034 13 — 13 12 3

WP: Gellar

LP: Schoonover

Helenville (ab-r-h-rbi) — Hodel 4-1-0-0, Drager 2-0-0-0, Fry 3-0-1-0, Schoonover 3-2-1-0, Palm 4-0-2-3, Kopplin 4-0-0-0, Dickrell 2-0-0-0, Drew 1-0-0-0, Comfort 4-0-1-0, Kostroski 4-0-0-0 Totals 31-3-5-3

Neosho (ab-r-h-rbi) — Gellar 5-1-0-0, Lauersdorf 4-3-1-1, Proehl 4-3-3-2, Murphy 5-2-2-2, Lambert 3-2-1-3, Schroeder 4-0-1-0, Roth 1-0-0-0, Wendt 4-2-3-2, Schramm 2-0-0-1, Meises 3-0-0-0, Sutter 1-0-1-1 Totals 36-13-12-12

2B — H (Palm 2), N (Wendt, Proehl, Schroeder, Murphy, Lauersdorf)

HR — N (Lambert)

Pitching — HO: Schoonover (H) 7 in 6, Kostroski (H) 4 in 1, Draeger (H) 1 in 0.1, Lambert (N) 3 in 3, Gellar (N) 0 in 3, Murphy (N) 2 in 2. R: Schoonover (H) 9, Kostroski (H) 4, Draeger (H) 0, Lambert (N) 1, Gellar (N) 0, Murphy (N) 2. SO: Schoonover (H) 9, Kostroski (H) 0, Draeger (H) 1, Lambert (N) 6, Gellar (N) 4, Murphy (N) 5. BB: Schoonoever (H) 3, Kostroski (H) 2, Draeger (H) 0, Lambert (N) 2, Gellar (N) 3, Murphy (N) 1

