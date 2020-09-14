Watertown’s girls golf team hosted DeForest in a dual match on Monday at the Watertown Country Club.
Players took part in a unique format. There were scramble holes on 1 through 3, best ball holes on 4 through 6, and alternate shot holes on 7 through 9.
DeForest took team honors, 80 to 86 over Watertown.
Taryn Edwards, Kaylin Nesbit and Sam Mau combined for a 15-10-17-42 total, while Lexi Schuerell, Tor Schneider and Ingrid Harke combined for a 14-11-13-38 total for the Norskies.
For Watertown, Sammy Suski and Taylor Kaufmann combined for a 16-11-17-44 total, while Maddie Fischer and Savannah Szalanski combined for a 14-12-16-42 total.
In the JV Division, Watertown edged Deforest, 101 to 102. Bayleigh Keith and Cheyene Groll combined fro a 17-13-16-46 total and Marley Hodgett, Marianna Castro and Kennedy Groll produced a 16-17-22-55 total for the Goslings.
Watertown hosts Edgewood on Wednesday.
