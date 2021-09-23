MCFARLAND — Jefferson’s volleyball team lost to host McFarland 25-8, 25-9, 25-17 in a Rock Valley game Thursday.

Junior outside hitter Mackenzie Thom and senior opposite hitter/setter Presley Biwer had two kills apiece for the Eagles.

Senior outside hitter Ashley Gilbert served two aces and senior opposite hitter/setter Savannah Serdynski and senior middle blocker Aidyn Messmann had eight digs each.

Jefferson plays in an invitational hosted by Lake Geneva Badger on Saturday.

