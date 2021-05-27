OREGON — Watertown’s girls soccer team lost to Badger South leader Oregon 10-0 on Tuesday.
Oregon improved to 7-1 and 5-0 in conference. Watertown slipped to 5-4 and 3-3 in league play.
The Goslings host Fort Atkinson tonight at 6 p.m.
OREGON 10, WATERTOWN 0
Watertown 0 0 — 0
Oregon 2 8 — 10
First half — Nedelcoff, 8:00; Pagels, 11:00. Second half — Pagels, 53:00; Sauer (Odden), 54:00; Nedelcoff, 57:00; Bennett (Pagels), 67:00; Bennett, 68:00; Hampton, 82:00; Hampton, 87:00.
Saves: W (Zechzer) 12; Or (Lang) 2.
