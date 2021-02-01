MIDDLETON — The drought is officially over.
For the first time since 2011, Watertown’s boys swim program produced a state qualifying entry when its 200 medley relay team finished fifth at the Middleton sectional on Saturday.
Seniors Zach Jaworski, Nathan Williams and Jack Heier and junior Liam McCloskey touched out in a time of 1 minute, 45.34 seconds, which was more than three seconds faster than their seed time.
The time earned the Goslings the 23rd seed out of 24 teams slated to compete in Division 1 competition, which will be held at Waukesha South High School on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
“That is the fastest time the men’s team has put up in my five years of coaching,” Watertown boys swim coach Samantha Calliari said.
“It was exciting to watch with each athlete breaking their own personal records in their leg of the relay. I anticipate another great swim on Saturday.”
Sophomore Matthew Tarr finished 13th in the 200 freestyle in 2:13.83. Zach Jaworski placed tenth in the 200 individual medley in 2:14.47.
In the 50 freestyle, McCloskey (11th, 23.46), Williams (12th, 23.79), freshman Evan Jaworski (14th, 25.34), junior Matthew Marchant (15th, 25.99) and junior Logan Fuchs (16th, 29.00) competed.
Zach Jaworski placed seventh in the 100 butterfly in 59.96 while Heier took eighth in 1:00.35. Competing in the 100 freestyle were McCloskey (12th, 53.24), Marchant (15th, 56.56), Tarr (18th, 58.49), junior Jackson Barta (20th, 1:00.41) and senior Jonah Seibel (22nd, 1:02.38).
Evan Jaworski placed 11th in the 500 freestyle in 5:48.75.
The 200 freestyle relay team of Barta, Seibel, Tarr, Marchant. took sixth in 1:46.91.
Fuchs finished 14th in the 100 backstroke in 1:17.
Williams placed seventh in the 100 breaststroke in 1:03.38.
Watertown’s 400 freestyle relay team of Evan Jaworski, Heier, McCloskey and Zach Jaworski took sixth in 3:37.14.
Team scores: Sun Prairie 407, Verona/Mount Horeb 358, Middleton 323, Waunakee 264, Oregon 207, Watertown 168, Wayland 130
