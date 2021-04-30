WHITEWATER — The Jefferson baseball team continued its dominant start to Rock Valley Conference play with a 10-2 road win against Whitewater on Friday.
The Eagles (3-0, 3-0 RVC) plated six first-inning runs and have now outscored opponents 30-3 this season.
Tyler Butina drove in the game's first run with an RBI single. Luis Serrano, who finished 3-for-3, scored on a fielder's choice before a single to center by Aiden Devine made it 3-0. Tyler Danielson's run-scoring double made it 4-0 with just out recorded.
Jefferson added to its tally when Devine scored on a wild pitch and Serrano plated Evan Neitzel with a single. The Eagles sent 12 hitters to the dish in the first.
Danielson started on the bump and earned the decision, working three innings while allowing an unearned run and two hits. Neitzel allowed one hit in two innings and Eli Hoffman gave up three hits and a run in two innings.
Butina was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Isiah Hoffman also drove in a pair.
Whitewater (0-3, 0-3) managed just six singles.
Jefferson travels to face Brodhead on Tuesday at 4:45 p.m.
JEFFERSON 10, WHITEWATER 2
Jefferson 602 001 1 — 10 11 0
Whitewater 100 000 1 — 2 6 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — J: Danielson (W; 3-2-1-0-1-2); Neitzel (2-1-0-0-1-2); Hoffman (2-3-1-1-1-1). W: Deporter (L; 0.0-1-4-4-0-3); Hintz (2-3-2-2-0-3); Nickels (5-7-4-4-2-2).
Leading hitters — J: Serrano 3x3 (2B), Butina 3x4 (2B), Behm 2B, Danielson 2B, Fairfield 2B.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.