REEDSBURG — Junior forward Nathan Gapinski scored 27 points to lead Watertown’s boys basketball team to a 66-50 win over Reedsburg on Thursday.
Watertown (4-6) led 34-31 at halftime. Gapinski scored 20 of his points in the first half, while Reedsburg (2-12) was led by senior guard Zach Bestor, who scored 26 of his game-high 37 points in the first half.
“Nathan had a great night on both ends of the floor, and had a ton of boards,” Watertown boys basketball coach Jim O’Leary said.
“Bestor was scoring at will in the first half. He doesn’t need much room and he’s got range. We did a better job of switching and getting out on him in the second half. He got tired. We made him put the ball on the floor and that helped tremendously.”
While the Goslings slowed down Bestor just enough in the second half, they kept scoring with good balance.
Junior guard Trenton Shelton scored 10 of his 12 points in the second half including an 8-for-8 effort at the free throw line. Junior guard Anthony Bohlman added eight of his 11 points with two 3s and a layup.
“They played nine,” O’Leary said. “Even with just eight guys, what we did a lot. We had more balance in the second half.
“We’re going to have to do things we did well tonight against teams that are a little bit bigger and deeper than Reedsburg, but we got things done. We tried to get it inside, tried to reverse it, and did better with that in the second half. We’ll keep working at it.”
Watertown travels to face Monroe on Saturday 7:15 p.m.
WATERTOWN 66,
REEDSBURG 50
Watertown 34 32 — 64
Reedsburg 31 19 — 50
Watertown (fg ft-fta pts) — Shelton 2 8-8 12, Lampe 1 0-0 3, Gapinski 9 7-10 27, Bohlman 4 0-0 11, Martin 1 1-2 3, Roberts 2 2-2 6, David 1 2-2 4 Totals 20 20-24 66
Reedsburg (fg ft-fta pts) — Bestor 10 10-11 37, Woodruff 1 2-2 4, Dempsey 1 3-4 6, Pieper 1 1-2 3 Totals 13 16-19 50
Three-point goals — W (Lampe 1, Gapinski 2, Bohlman 3), R (Bestor 7, Dempsey 1)
Total fouls — W 16, R 20
Fouled out — R (Woodruff)
